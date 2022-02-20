Eduin Caz: this is hard to eat at the Grupo Firme vocalist’s restaurant

The singer opened a seafood restaurant in Medellín, Colombia.

February 18, 2022 10:35 a.m.

Eduin Caz has become one of the most controversial singers in the artistic world because he has been involved in various scandals, which ranging from infidelities to excesses whom he has faced throughout his career.

However, the Grupo Firme vocalist has also focused on getting the most out of his fame, for which he has shared his exercise routines on several occasions to be a better example for future generationsas well as has launched some businesses.

The singer has revealed that his fortune has been invested in real estate in order to create a heritage for his family, as well as in his own clothing brand ‘Que Chulada’, and in his seafood restaurant ‘El Sinaloense’.

This costs eating at Eduin Caz’s restaurant

Eduin Caz announced the opening of his restaurant in Medellin, Colombia, which has become one of the most special cities for the singer. The line of business is seafood, as well as other dishes.

With Mexico in the blood and Colombia in the skin, the only 100% Sinaloa-style seafood, Mexico,” reads the Caz restaurant page.

Remember that in Colombia thousands are used, so a thousand Colombian pesos are equivalent to 5 Mexican pesos. On the menu you will find a plate of fries with shrimp sthey would cost 102 mexican pesoswhile a shrimp cocktail costs 143 Mexican pesos.