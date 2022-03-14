Eduin Caz tries to make a millionaire donation to a young man with cancer and he rejects it

Mexico City.- Eduin Caz wanted to help a young man named Emiliano Beta, who was recently diagnosed with Cancer for the second time, so he needs money, because of this the singer thought it was a good idea to support him with this, but the boy rejected it.

Emilio’s story went viral on TikTok, which is why many users wanted to make donations to him, but this was not enough, which is why his case went viral on other networks, so it reached Eduin’s ears.

Eduin has big businesses, which is why he can help other people. He now he wanted to help the young man who rejected him. It turns out that this disease was detected for the second time, but now he is fighting against four metastases, so his life expectancy is short and he is very delicate, so he has to undergo a treatment that costs three million pesos.

We found that doctor who can save my life, he is in CDMX, but there is only one problem, the surgery and the treatment are extremely delicate. He has a cost of 3 million pesos and the most difficult thing is that I have ten days to get them”.

Eduin contacted him to donate a million, but the young man rejected it because the network users helped him collect what he needed. Then Eduin told him not to say that he wanted to help him, but the young man preferred to thank him publicly.