Eduin Caz’s farewell that surprised everyone

April 20, 2022 10:52 p.m.

Eduin Cazleader and singer of Firm Groupcontinues to accumulate successes in his musical career in addition to positioning himself in the first places of digital platforms, shining in talent and originality that the public applauds well in each presentation.

After the musical novelties that become a trend, it has managed to acquire iimportant cars in your garage where he walks with the family, ranging from an extraordinary ferrari to the sports BMW that he personalized to his liking and placed the name of his daughterGeraldine.

However, there is a van RAM 2500 high-capacity black color that the singer possesses and even gave him the name of “Ramona”which has a robust appearance, is used for moving objects, manufactured with a front grille, four doors, V8 engine, Harman Kardon sound system, with 19 speakers and more.

Unfortunately, the truck “Ramona” On the road he suffered a spectacular accident, with affectationsterrible whose result was the forgetting of the powerful car that the singer once enjoyed, becoming the biggest “loss of money” of his life, since it exceeds one million Mexican pesos.

Strong images of what the RAM 2500 looks like after the accident began to circulate on social networks, plus a surprising video of what was left of “Ramona”, the millionaire purchase that most worried her fans and from which she had to say goodbye by recording a video with her sad message.

Reference model RAM 2500

Reference model RAM 2500 Interior

Eduin Caz next to his truck after the accident

