Eduin Caz’s restaurant, from Grupo Firme, which closed the year of its inauguration – El Financiero

And pure Firme… even in the kitchen! Eduin Cazvocalist of Grupo Firme, has added a little flavor not only to the party, but also to the dish: this month Tatich Tulum, a beach club and restaurant in Quintana Roo, is about to open and at the end of 2020 it announced that it was partner of a seafood restaurant in MedellinColombia called The Sinaloanwhich disappeared from the city without a trace shortly after its inauguration.

Eduin Cazaresoriginally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, founded Grupo Firme in 2014, a group whose popularity is growing like a michelada in the desert: it fills the Foro Sol, it has performed at international festivals such as Coachella, with collaborations and concerts with Maluma.

The group was recently recognized by the head of government of Mexico City claudia sheinbaumwho highlighted his contribution in the dissemination of Mexican regional music throughout the world.

Edward is 27 years old. studied marketing at the Autonomous University of Baja California and has extended its businesses to other sectors beyond music, including a clothing brand that it launched in 2021.

However, as in music, in love and even in the kitchen, not everything works, “not even if they were enchiladas”: the Colombian restaurant of the interpreter of your luck ran out simply closed in mid-2021.

Eduin Caz with the chef of El Sinaloense. (Photo: Instagram / @elsinaloense_medellin).

The brief history of El Sinaloense

The Sinaloan opened its doors in January 2021 with the motto: “With Mexico in the blood and Colombia in the skin” and the promise of offering “the only 100% Sinaloa style seafood in Medellín”.

In its brief existence, El Sinaloense published photographs of Eduin Caz on the spotin the company of the chef from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who carried the Mexican Pacific flavors to the Colombian city.

He was also visited by his brother, the singer Johnny Caz, as well as the musician Ernesto Barajas. In more than one Instagram story we saw the members of Grupo Firme wearing El Sinaloense caps.

There was banda music, aguachiles, tacos, sea and land burritos, house-style shrimp and “exotic” horchata watersmango, cucumber and micheladas.

Sinaloa-style seafood at this Colombian restaurant. (Photo: Instagram / @elsinaloense_medellin).

Fresh waters and seafood were part of the specialties. (Photo: Facebook / @ elsinaloensemedellin1).

It was a taste of a wide diversity of sinaloense foodwhich, in the midst of its universe of flavors, stands out for preparations with fish and shellfish that are offered mainly in beach restaurants in the Mexican state.

The establishment was in Lleras Parkspecifically in Carrera 39 number 7 – 97, in the district of Medellín, capital of the department of Antioquia, Colombia, at its entrance there was a green sign in the style of a mexican highwayto: “Welcome to El Sinaloense”.

Little more than six months had passed since its inauguration, when in July 2021 they stopped promoting their dishes on social media and stopped all activity on Facebook and Instagram.

The place offered a great diversity of sea food. (Photo: Instagram / @elsinaloense_medellin).

In the most recent review of Google Maps, where it has a rating of 4.7 stars and 27 comments, a user wrote four months ago: “The restaurant no longer exists, I wasted my time trying to find him and they don’t answer the phone”.

The last review on someone who ate at the place is from nine months ago. When calling the contact phone, they claim that the number is wrong.

Alex Duero, who lives in Medellinwent this Tuesday to the place where the restaurant was and, indeed, there is no restaurant.

In Sinaloense I was in one of the premises next to a car dealership. harley-davidsonAlex Duero explains that, according to local workers, the seafood business went bankrupt about a year ago“it closed from one moment to another, they did not reopen,” commented their neighbors.

The business did not disclose on its social networks the closure, relocation or the possibility of reopening.

This is how the place where the Sinaloense is currently looks, it was in one of the premises next to the Harley Davidson dealership. (Photo: Alex Duero / Courtesy).

How much did it cost to eat at El Sinaloense?

According to the last update of its menu, this place in Colombia made specialties such as potatoes with weathered shrimp for a price of 20 thousand Colombian pesos, but do not be scared by so many zeros, in reality it is equivalent to 97 Mexican pesos.

They also prepared shrimp cocktail for 28 thousand Colombian pesos (136 Mexican pesos). There are other dishes in the same price range such as weathered shrimp, weathered fish tower, ceviche, shrimp from Sinaloa, the most expensive was the Grilled salmon and shrimp from Sinaloa with spicy saucefor around 35 thousand Colombian pesos (172 Mexican pesos).

There was no shortage of battered fish tacos, shrimp, combinations of land and sea with roast meat, for a price of 7,500 to 20,000 Colombian pesos (in a burrito), that is, from 37 to almost one hundred Mexican pesos.

An Shrimp concentrate shot and spicy served in a tequila glass costs 5 thousand Colombian pesos (24 Mexican pesos); or, a michelada for 11,500 Colombian pesos (56 Mexican pesos), as if to toast her memory with the Grupo Firme song: Get over me.