Eduin Caz’s wife surprises by putting on makeup with cheap products

On the night of last February 24, the Lo Nuestro Award, where Firm Group captivated and surprised by being awarded and presenting a memorable show in honor of the singer Vicente Fernandez, show produced by Pepe Aguilar.

However, not everything was perfect for the Tijuana group, since their relatives could not be present at the event, possibly due to sanitary measures, so Eduin Caz’s wife, Anahy chose to watch the ceremony from her home and accompanied by her friends.

Prior to the meeting that took place at the singer’s house, Anahy took the opportunity to show her more than two and a half million followers what her makeup routine is and took the opportunity to show that no matter how much money is spent on cosmeticsAs long as you know how to fix it.

Through their stories of Instagramthe singer’s wife showed some brands of her makeup which are easily available and cheap, situation that surprised his followers, because there were many who thought that used expensive brands who has the financial means to do so.

According to the stories of Anahy, use the blush or blush of the Bissú brand, which can be purchased at any beauty store and is considered to be of good quality and at an affordable cost. On the official website of the brand it is found at a cost of 47 pesos.

To make up your eyebrows, Edward’s wife use a brand transparent mascara Manzanawhich is accessible and can be easily obtained, has an approximate value of 40 pesos.

As for the mascara, Anahy uses Lash Sensational Sky High, by Maybelline, which helps your lashes look longer and fuller. This product has a cost of 249 pesos.

Although that’s not all, because the famous also shared the brand of glue she uses to adhere her false eyelashes and thus give her look a more sensual touch. The brand that Eduin’s wife uses, is Duowhich can be purchased at any beauty supply store and even on online shopping platforms, with a value of between 79 to 99 pesos.