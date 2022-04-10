Eduin Caz’s wife threatens to leave him

After the Grupo Firme tour was a complete success, Eduin Caz, vocalist of the group, decided going on vacation in the company of his wife Anahy and some friends in Hawaii.

And although Eduin Caz assured several months ago that he was going to stop drinking alcohol, the leader of Firm Group has not been able to meet this goal, which is why, on his recent visit to Mauithe famous drank excessively, so much so that his wife was about to leave him in that place.

And it is that, during his first day of vacation in Hawaii, Eduin, his wife and their friends went to a party and the leader of Grupo Firme, as is customary, passed his drinks, so when they went to his room , in one of the corridors of the hotel where they stayed, began to sing at the top of his lungs.

His wife Anahy did not miss the moment and recorded the behavior of Caz, who was in an inconvenient state due to alcohol.

“look at this drunkI’m going to leave it here… I’m going to leave you, a’monoooos” said Anahy while her husband sang

Eduin Caz and his family cancel their vacations

The leader of Grupo Firme had decided to spend a few days on vacation with his family on the beaches of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo in Warrior.

However, the visit was somewhat unpleasant because some followers recognized him and did not let them enjoy their stay, however, what was remarkable about the singer was that he did not misbehave with his followers, on the contrary, he began to sing along with them.

Eduin Caz was very grateful to his fans, and it is that he himself took on the task of living with them, close to 100 people who followed him everywhere and with whom he happily lived singing his songs and even shared a video singing his greatest hit “Get over me”

​

