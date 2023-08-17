Eduin Kaz did not leave the firm group. news from mexico

Shutting down rumors about whether or not Eduin Kaz, lead singer of Grupo Firme, would leave the said group to go solo, his manager, Iselle Gutierrez, clarified that the interpreter will persist with grouping.

“It is still Grupo Firme (Eduin), he is the owner of Grupo Firme, he has these aspects, Gutierrez shared after attending an event held yesterday speckled In ICBC Multiforum.

This clarification comes as a result of Aduín himself sharing that he is on his farewell tour with his productions in Baja Beach and San Luis Potosí in Rosarito.

Reconnecting is also necessary, it’s been more than three and a half years, we haven’t stopped and even after the pandemic we were traveling, has been as beautiful as possible, but also tiring, we Need some rest time, reconnect”, it said.

Representatives of the group with songs such as “En Tu Perra Vida”, “Que Onda Perdida” and “Ya Supreme” do not rule out the possibility that the corridor is lying Grupo Firme can be left behind.

“No, not today we have fulfilled all our dreams, we feel fulfilled, very satisfied with everything we have done, like everything in life, everything is fulfilled even a circle And we understand it, we know it could happen but no, I think on the contrary, new things are coming for Eduin”, he explained.

Eduin has achieved its goal

Eduin Caze, 30, shared on his personal network that he had accomplished his goal but needed to get his life back.

“I have told you a lot in my stories that I am already leaving them and that is not a lie. I’ve always had a goal, which is already accomplished, but that lost all my stability emotional in my life,” Caz wrote.