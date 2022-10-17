Edurne, a spectacular Angelina Jolie-style gala on a very special evening in Cannes

Edurne has traveled to Cannes to attend a very special evening as ambassador of the production company Fremantle Spain. For the occasion, Edurne has unleashed all her elegance with a gala style worthy of the red carpet. Both because of her color and her silhouette, her dress has taken us directly to the most mythical black dress in Hollywood and the thigh that went around the world, we are talking about Angelina Jolie’s Versace at the 2012 Oscars.

Edurne has shone like a real star on this magical night in Cannes with a Liastublla dress that has EVERYTHING to knock it out. It is black, which is the most elegant and sophisticated, it also has a very suggestive sweetheart neckline, dropped straps that leave the shoulders uncovered and a seductive and imposing slit up to the hip in the extra-volume skirt. “Prepared for a very special evening in Cannes,” wrote the singer and jury of ‘Got Talent’.

INSTAGRAM @edurnity

In addition to the perfection of her Arturo Argüelles styling, Edurne has hit the nail on the head with her beauty look. A make-up by Mateo Pérez for Givenchy with perfect skin, a marked look and a powerful red lipstick that combines perfectly with her sophisticated and classy black dress.

Edurne has shown off her makeup with a wet effect hairstyle with which she has made the most of her bob haircut. For a couple of months the singer has been wearing a flattering bob-style medium length hair that for her gala look she has parted on the side and with a wet effect. This type of hairstyle has made a name for itself on red carpets due to its glam style and the refreshing touch it gives to the image, it also gives prominence to makeup and also to jewelry.

INSTAGRAM @edurnity

She takes more and more risks on the red carpet and gala nights, but Edurne has confirmed that there is no style more infallible than a great black dress. In a word: Spectacular!