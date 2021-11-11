Eduscopio 2021, the ranking of the best high schools in Italy

In Milan, Leonardo is confirmed as the best scientific high school and the Sacred Heart as the best classic. In Rome the ranking is reversed with Visconti in the lead and Tasso losing the record as best classic. The Righi instead remains the first scientific high school. But not only this Eduscopio (www.eduscopio.it), the interactive map of the best high schools in Italy drawn up by the Agnelli Foundation. The free portal allows families to compare the performance of schools in their area: from Turin to Venice, from Sondrio to Trapani, anyone can find the right address. The criterion adopted to evaluate the level of preparation of graduates on the basis of their results in the first year of university (exams taken and average marks) in the case of high schools and those on the labor market for technical and professional institutes (number of graduates employed and coherence between studies and work). Then there is a third indicator that does not average but serves to understand whether an inclusive or selective school: the percentage of students who have graduated without ever having been rejected. According to Eduscopio’s data, repeating the year doesn’t help much; indeed, on average, school students who skim the least obtain better results than those who fail without mercy. For the new edition, the working group coordinated by Martino Bernardi analyzed the data of more than one million graduates between 2016 and 2018. For those who enrolled at the university, the path taken up to April 2020 was examined, that is before the impact of the health emergency was clearly felt. Instead, in the case of those who chose to go to work, the period up to September last year was considered and therefore the Covid effect is already visible with a drop in the employment rate of about 8 points in the North (where the levels are generally higher, above 70%) and 5 points in the South (where they are already lower: below 40%). The period of the pandemic made it clear to all families the importance of the school – says Andrea Gavosto, director of the Agnelli Foundation -. The portal can help every student and his / her family to make a good choice in the territory of residence. For those who have the curiosity to know which school with the highest score in Italy, after years of undisputed domination of the Nervi di Morbegno (Sondrio), the palm goes to the scientist Andrea Fantoni from Clusone (Bergamo). While the best classic is the Decio Celeri from Lovere, also in the province of Bergamo.