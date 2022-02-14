Edutainment, a sector full of opportunities

A hybrid future awaits us this year. It is the wish of Kirill PyshkinSenior Portfolio Manager, Credit Suisse Asset Management Thematic Equities of Credit Suisse AM.

Repeated lockdowns led to a general mental fatigue and hyper connectivity stress. An online confinement that affected both those who worked in the services and especially the students.

“In this solid job market, Starbucks is tripling wages, so many potential students, especially community colleges (usually older adult workers), choose to look directly into the world of work – explained Chegg’s CEO at the end of 2021. – We believe that this undoubtedly disadvantageous situation could persist until the next academic admissions in July-August, but it is a temporary and unsustainable condition in the long term.

We are going through a post-COVID-19 transition phase, which means that sooner or later there will be a return to university. In our view, enrollments will increase in the summer of 2022, businesses could lead this development as early as the previous quarter and some forward-looking investors will start accumulating positions even earlier ”.

The scenario therefore appears favorable, as Pyshkin points out.

“The funds allocated by the US government in the framework of the fight against the pandemic includes $ 271 billion specifically for education, or $ 2600 per studentto be spent over 3 years.

This amount represents approximately 20% of annual federal spending on education. So far only about 3% of the sum would have been spent, which will act as a strong stimulus in 2022 ”.

But the United States is certainly not the only interesting market in terms of investments in the field of edutainment.

“India could offer an interesting opportunity for diversification, with a large potential market and little government interference, at least for the moment – confirms the Manager of Credit Suisse AM – Byju’s, an online education company, is the first Indian startup to reach a valuation of 21 billion dollars, ranking 13th in the world rankings. We look forward to its potential listing.

From what emerged, India is among the top three countries in the world, after China and the United States, in venture capital financing for the EdTech sector, with over $ 5 billion in private equity investments over the past five years.

There are over 4,500 startups currently operating in India in EdTech, a sector that, according to a report by RBSA Advisors, should increase from the current market volume of around 800 million to 30 billion dollars over the next 10 years “.

The sector, then, in the future, will be able to make a further leap, with the direction of Metaverse.

“The week after Chegg’s disconcerting announcement of declining college enrollment, another company in our universe, Roblox, was getting stronger, registering a growth of 31% and 28%, in terms of users and hours spent by those users on its platform respectively.

Roblox hosts many games developed by kids, and about half of the daily users are under the age of 13. It is widely used in schools for teaching programming.

Recently, the company has further amplified its efforts in support of schools, aiming to assist in the study, with its platform, 100 million students by 2030 and announcing an additional $ 10 million in grants to support educators using Roblox Studio in their classrooms.

Perhaps the best news is that, on the occasion of analysts’ day in November, we worked on the creation of a Metaverse, which basically consists of a shared digital reality and economy“.

“Leaving aside short-term developments, a bright future for both work and education: in both cases hybrid – concludes the Manager of Credit Suisse AM – The role of edutainment should grow in importance, while the Metaverse could prove to be the new battleground. We are looking forward to 2022 with optimism and are ready to invest in technological disrupters ”.