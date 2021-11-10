Edward Norton and a stellar cast for Apple TV’s “Extrapolations”

“Extrapolations”, the anthology series on climate change that will land on Apple TV has added big names to its cast including stars of the caliber of Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini ready to participate in this Scott show Z. Burns.

“Extrapolations” for a planet to save with Edward Norton and many others

Edward Norton, best known for films like “American History X” and “Fight Club”, will lend the face to a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. Playing the role of Jonathan’s son Rowan Chopin will be Michael Gandolfini, recently known for his starring role in “The Many Saints of New Jersey”, where he played a young Tony Soprano, a role made famous by his father James Gandolfini in “The Sopranos”.

Indira Varma instead it will be an inventor named Gita Mishra. Varma played Ellaria in “Game of Thrones” and Piety Breakspear in “Carnival Row”. Russell, known for her starring roles in “The Americans” and “Felicity,” will play Olivia Drew, a role we’re sure Russell will make absolutely unique. Jones, known for her performances in “The Village” and most recently “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” will play the role of US President Elizabeth Burdick.

A series ready for launch

The new cast member list comes in the wake of the original announcement that Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav are the main stars of the series. “” Extrapolations “will consist of 8 interconnected episodes, in order to investigate how the impending changes of the planet will be able to ultimately affect every aspect of life that human beings lead, from love to faith, work and family.

Streep’s role in the series is still uncertain, but the others are known. Miller will play a marine biologist named Rebecca Shearer, Harrington will play CEO Nick Bilton who will be the head of an industrial giant, Rahim will play Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss, while Rhys will play Junior, a real estate developer.

Diggs will play Marshall Zucher, a rabbi in South Florida, Chan will play Natasha Alper, a single mother and microfinance banker, and Schwimmer will play Harris Goldblatt. All that is known about Schwimmer’s character is that he is a man with a teenage daughter, while Gourav will be a hired driver ironically named Gaurav.

Still no certain date for the release of this highly anticipated event.

Chiaretta Migliani Cavina