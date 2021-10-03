Edward Norton was forced by Paramount to do The Italian Job: that’s why

Ewdward Norton certainly needs no introduction. From that Oscar in just over 20 years with Schegge di Paura, to the iconic role of Hulk, passing through highly successful films such as The Italian Job. The latter seems to have been made by the actor unwillingly.

Over the years, Norton has never denied having taken part in the remake of The Italian Shot for obligations to Paramount only. In fact, his contract provided for the realization of at least 3 productions but, after having starred in the film with Richard Gere, the actor had returned all the scripts received to the sender as they were deemed not to his liking.

In the early 2000s, however, tired of her constant refusals, Paramount decided to force Edward Norton to take part in The Italian Job, the 2003 film directed by F. Gary Gray with an exceptional cast composed of, among others, Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland.

Norton throughout the filming period never hid his unhappiness on set, clashing with the crew for much of the production and making the work of his colleagues difficult. It is even said that the actor sent the director a gift received for the exceptional results achieved at the box office, with a note that read: “It would be better if you gave this gift to someone you like or at least someone who likes you”.

In the past Kevin Feige had already talked about Edward Norton’s temper, and therefore we do not find it hard to believe that the actor may have abandoned himself to some comment not exactly flattering towards the director of the film that this evening returns to TV on Canale Nove.

And if Norton hated this film, it seems that Charlize Teron completely internalized her role as The Italian Job, so much so that she was fined for speeding.