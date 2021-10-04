Edward Scissorhands ‘house becomes a museum that can be visited for free thanks to the owners’ passion for Tim Burton’s masterpiece.

There home from Edward scissor hands becomes a museum. The superfan who bought the house in which Tim Burton’s masterpiece is set has, in fact, decided to transform the house into a museum to the delight of fans.

Edward Scissorhands: Tim Burton’s film house becomes a museum

Owner Joey Klops confirmed the news to TMZ: after buying the house with his wife a year ago, he decided to turn it into a museum in homage to Tim Burton’s 1990 classic starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

The Tampa home is now filled with Edward Scissorhands memorabilia thanks to donations from neighbors who were in attendance at the time of filming and diehard fans of the melancholy tale.

Joey Klops revealed that a neighbor gave them a license plate that residents had to have on their car to enter the neighborhood while the film was in production. The new owner of the house even got hold of an original pair of scissors that Johnny Depp used as Edward to shape the dinosaur bush … along with a pack of cigarettes the actor left behind on set. . Klops recalls that Depp was the only actor allowed to smoke in the Boggs’ house during filming, and now those cigarettes are proudly on display in the kitchen.

The Klops have kept the atmosphere created by Tim Burton and, in addition to painting some rooms, have carried out very few renovations, even preserving the original kitchen cabinets from the film. Joey, who had worked as a dishwasher for the film’s crew at the time of filming, called on other collectors to help him find more original pieces from the set.

The owners also offer appointments for fans to visit the house for free as long as they promise to be respectful of the neighborhood.

