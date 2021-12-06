Edward Shames, the last survivor of the “Band of Brothers” died – Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

A retired colonel, he had participated in some of the most important battles of the war, starting with the landing on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

He died at the age of 99 Edward Shames, colonel retired fromarmy of the United States, last survived of the regiment from paratroopers of the Second World War, immortalized in the book and subsequent war television series “Band of Brothers” created by the director Steven Spielberg and by the actor Tom Hanks, where the British actor played him Joseph May. Shames «is dead serenely in his home »in the state of Virginia, according to the published obituary Friday 3 December, day of his disappearance, and taken up by CNN.

The obituary recalls that Shames «Attended some of the more important battles of war », starting with landing on the beaches of Normandy, during the’Operation Overlord of 1944. In addition, he was the first member of the unit of his regiment, the Easy Company, to cross the gates of the extermination camp Nazi’s Dachau, shortly after his release. He also entered the dictator’s Alpine residence Adolf Hitler, the so-called “Eagle’s nest”, where he “took a few bottles of brandy.” After the war, Shames he worked as an expert on Middle Eastern affairs for the National Security Agency and participated in several documentaries on the conflict.