Edward Snowden also warns investors

After Elon Musk’s tweets on SHIB, too Edward Snowden doesn’t seem to have too much respect for Shiba Inu, the cryptocurrency that has experienced exponential growth in recent days and in which many savers have invested by opening wallets specifically.

Well, in a recent tweet, the US computer scientist stated that “if you have been persuaded to exchange your hard-earned savings for new coins with dogs because a meme said you were going to get rich, please carefully consider your chances of outsmarting a market that sold you its bet not even in money with the dog but in a CLONE of money with the dogs“.

In short, very eloquent words about how much Snowden appreciates this drift of memecoin.

In response to a user comment, Snowden himself then increased the dose pointing out that “People can buy the junk they want and I agree. The problem is when people are emotionally manipulated to mortgage the farm on the basis of a meme. If you want to drop Happy Meals on lottery tickets, go ahead. But don’t gamble the rent money“.

Recall that just a few months ago Edward Snowden sold his NFT for 5.5 million dollars, therefore, he is certainly not a makeshift figure in the world of blockchain technology.