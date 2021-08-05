Edwige Fenech, the photo appears after years: the change is chilling | Unrecognizable

How is Edwige Fenech now? Here is the photo of one of the most beautiful women in cinema. Some are surprised.

Edwige Fenech is an actress who made a lot of success in the seventies by creating the figure of the sexy icon in those years. A winking face, very long eyelashes, a slender body, these are the characteristics that made the actress unforgettable in the collective imagination of all Italians in the classic Italian sexy comedy.

Born in Algeria, she has French citizenship, but after years she is naturalized Italian. As for her private life, she has been linked for eleven years to Luciano Martino, then she spends eighteen years together with the entrepreneur. Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. He has a son named Edwin Fenech, but he never wanted to reveal the identity of his father, who still remains a mystery.

Few people know what it is like now physically and what it does. Here is the answer.

How did the actress Edwige Fenech become, an icon of Italian cinema of the seventies?

This photo dates back to one of the recent interviews that the Albanian-born actress did on TV. Her face appears more relaxed with the obvious signs of the time that has passed, but still beautiful and elegant. If to historical fans it may seem like a sensational transformation, in reality it turns out to be very harmonious considering the age reached by the actress. To date, in fact, she is seventy-three years old and has become a film producer.

In her career she also worked as a presenter, as in Sanremo Festival in 1991, when he joined Andrea Occhipinti, and Domenica In, under the protective wing of Gianni Boncompagni. Also known internationally, Quentin Tarantino wanted to make a small cameo on the actress in his famous film Inglourious Basterds by calling one of the protagonists Ed Fenech.

In Italy she has been voiced by many voice actresses, especially as regards her golden period between the seventies and eighties. He has also worked in the theater and recently on TV in some successful Rai Uno fiction. In short, an endless career for a woman who made the history of Italian TV and cinema. Now he lives his most secluded life, away from the big spotlights.