EFA, award to Susanne Bier

In recognition of a rich and extensive international career, Susanne Bier will receive the honorary European Achievement in World Cinema Award.

After studying in Israel, the UK and Denmark, Danish director, screenwriter and producer Susanne Bier began her career with Freud flyttar hemifrån…, the story of a Jewish woman who still lives with her parents in Stockholm at the age of 25, who received the 1991 Dragon Award in Gothenburg and a nomination for the Swedish Guldbagge Awards, and led Danish actress Ghita Nørby to win Best Supporting Actress at the 1992 European Film Awards.

In 1993, his short film Brev til Jonas earned her the first in a series of Danish Robert Awards, including Best Film for the hit Danish comedy Den Eneste Ene in 2000.

He directed the film Dogma Open Hearts with Sonja Richter, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Mads Mikkelsen on the aftermath of a bad car accident that leaves her husband paralyzed from the neck down. The film received the 2002 FIPRESCI Award in Toronto and the Robert Audience Award.

His next film, Do not desire the woman of others, about two unequal brothers and the psychological effects of war, won the Audience Award in 2005 at Sundance and eight nominations for the European Film Awards. After the wedding, starring Mads Mikkelsen as the manager of an Indian orphanage, he received two nominations for the European Film Awards in 2006 and ten at the Robert Awards, as well as an Oscar nomination for best foreign film.

In a better world, starring Mikael Persbrandt, Trine Dyrholm and Ulrich Thomsen on the lives of two provincial Danish families that intertwine, won Best Director at the 2011 European Film Awards, Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film and a Robert for ‘actress Trine Dyrholm.

The romantic comedy Love is All You Need, starring Trine Dyrholm and Pierce Brosnan as two wounded souls who fall in love in extraordinary circumstances in Southern Italy, premiered in Venice in 2012 and won European Comedy at the European Film Awards in 2013.

In 2014, Susanne Bier directed A crazy passion, a French-American drama starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, followed by the Danish drama Second Chance with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

In 2016, Susanne Bier directed her first TV series, the acclaimed John le Carré miniseries The Night Manager starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Directing in a Limited Series. He then directed the horror film Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, which is the second most viewed Netflix Original film of all time.

Last year, he directed the hit HBO miniseries The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and in 2022 he will direct the entire first season of The First Lady for Showtime, a drama series that chronicles the lives of American first ladies, starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson and Kiefer Sutherland.

Susanne Bier is the first female director to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy Award and a European Film Award.

Susanne Bier will be the guest of honor at the 34th European Film Awards ceremony on 11 December in Berlin.