effective drugs for autoimmune diseases

Iván Cusácovich Torres, specialist in Internal Medicine at the Clinical Hospital of Valladolid.

The effects of Covid-19, as well as its treatment, are still being studied today. At I Multidisciplinary Symposium on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Ivan Cusacovich Torresa specialist in Internal Medicine at the Clinical Hospital of Valladolid, has concluded that “multiple drugs” against autoimmune diseases used in these patients have increased their survival against the coronavirus.

In a meeting organized in Madridthe expert has placed special emphasis on all the treatments that have served to treat the SARS-CoV-2 and has pointed out that the virus is “very changeable” and, consequently, the different antivirals and monoclonal antibodies “have stopped working.”

At this point he has focused precisely on the biological therapy with rituximab, which has been shown to offer “higher mortality” and “impair the immune response” against Covid-19. A) Yes, Cusácovich Torres has insisted that “each of the medications is sensitive to each of the variants” and, therefore, has questioned the administration of a fourth doseabove all, in cases where the previous serums have not worked.

A totally opposite assessment to the one you made on the sotrovimab treatmenta monoclonal antibody that, from his point of view, has been “very useful” in immunosuppressed patients with Covid-19.

“Covid vaccines are safe and effective”

The expert has also delved into how the pandemic has evolved since its outbreak. He has recalled that the first strain of the coronavirus discovered in wuhan had fewer infections than the Omicron variant but, nevertheless, their mortality was much higher. A difference he has attributed to the lack of immunizations Yet the lack of information that there was at the beginning: “We didn’t know very well how to treat them”, he pointed out.

In this sense, he confirmed that “there is no disease that is more important than the others” when it comes to worsen the diagnosis. For this reason, he has insisted that “all comorbidities have an influence” in the same way. However, he has pointed out that those patients who have received three doses of the vaccine they present a lower rate of hospitalization and mortality compared to those that only have two.

For this reason, he stressed that “vaccines are safe and effective in the general population and also in patients with systemic autoimmune diseases”.