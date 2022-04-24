Effective exercises for your calves and you can say goodbye to those chicken legs | Health | Magazine

An aesthetic, healthy and well-proportioned body requires daily training, which must always be complete and focus on exercising all the muscles, so that there is always symmetry. It is loving every inch of your anatomy.

But of the parts that many people ignore, especially men, are the legs, specifically the calves. This is because they consider that doing other activities such as running or playing soccer is enough for that muscle group.

A conscientious person will understand how difficult it is to grow calves, since if they are not trained correctly, they usually look like they have the famous “chicken legs”, as El Heraldo reviews.

A tip to achieve optimal development of this area: Train them first. If possible, include them as a warm-up when training other muscle groups and you will see results.

As the calves are used to supporting our load, it requires stimulating them in different ways, either through high repetitions or weights that generate that resistance. Photo: Pexels.

Although there are not many exercises for the calves, it is important to train them, so we invite you to learn about some of the very useful exercises that will help you develop them.

Effective calf exercises

calf raise

Whether you do it in the gym or at home, all you need to do is stand up and raise your heels semi-quickly and steadily, with rest intervals to avoid injury.

To further enhance this exercise, you can do it on a slightly elevated surface and where you have stability. In addition, you can vary the opening of the feet, that is, you can also do it with the heels together or further apart.

jump rope

This is one of the exercises preferred by boxers because in addition to burning a lot of calories, it gives you a lot of agility in the ring, but it can also strengthen your calves to the fullest.

When you run it, remember to alternate about 30 seconds of work with 30 seconds of rest. That’s one round: do 10 to 20. And try different variations, like running or alternating legs.

Climbing stairs

Believe it or not, all those stairs that you get to climb on the subway or at work, help a lot to increase the volume of the calves, due to the effort you make, which is concentrated in this area.

Although you are not always going to do it in the same place, one way to enhance this exercise is to measure your times, for example, at first go up an entire floor in about 45 seconds, then try to do it in less, gradually. (I)

