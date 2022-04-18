effective exercises to relieve it naturally

Heel pain is a very common problem that occurs in the foot. It usually registers below or just behind where the Achilles tendon connects to the heel bone. Sometimes it can also affect the flank.

In most cases, the pain is not due to an injury. It is usually mild at first, but can become severe and sometimes disabling. It usually goes away without treatment, but can sometimes persist and become chronic.

The most common causes of this discomfort, according to the specialized health media Medical News todayare caused by an inflammation of the plantar fascia, a strong bowstring-shaped ligament that extends from the calcaneus (heel bone) to the ball of the foot. This type of pain often occurs due to the shape of the foot, for example if the arches are especially high or low.

Another reason may be heel bursitis, which occurs when the back of the heel, called the bursa because it is a fluid-filled, fibrous sac, becomes inflamed. It can result from stepping abnormally or landing hard on your heels or from pressure from shoes, notes MedlinePlus Medical Library.

Heel pain can be caused by a fracture or a blow. – Photo: Getty Images

Similarly, there may be a bone formation in the heel, which is known as pump bumps or Haglund’s deformity, which is more common in adolescents. The heel bone has not yet fully developed and due to excessive rubbing, too much bone formation occurs. Flat feet are often the cause of this deformity.

Another cause is entrapment or compression of a large nerve in the back of the foot. This is a type of compression neuropathy that can occur in the ankle or foot.

Heel pain can also be caused by an injury related to repetitive stress, strenuous exercise, sports, or heavy manual labor. Runners are particularly prone to stress fractures in the metatarsal bones of the foot. It can also be caused by osteoporosis.

Finally, Achilles tendinosis, which is also known as degenerative tendinopathy, tendinitis, and tendinopathy, is a chronic condition associated with progressive degeneration of the Achilles tendon, which can cause pain.

There are some exercises that can help improve heel discomfort. Here are some of them:

– Massages with pressure: Use cream or oil and apply pressure with your thumbs in the entire area of ​​pain, carefully helping to minimize discomfort, according to the portal Better with Health.

Heel pain can be caused by wearing inappropriate footwear. – Photo: Getty Images

– Frozen bottle: Use a small or medium frozen water bottle. If the person wishes, they can cover with a towel to mitigate the cold in the foot. The bottle is rolled with the foot for five minutes back and forth. Then repeat with the other foot.

– Push-ups: Sitting in a chair, the person can keep the leg straight and flex and extend the ankle joint. You can perform 10 repetitions with each foot.

– Stand facing the wall: The foot with the heel pain is placed behind the other foot. Keep your knee bent and your back leg straight, with your foot on the ground. The hips are pushed toward the wall until a stretch is felt in the calf. The recommendation is to perform 10 repetitions. If there is pain in both heels, stretch both calves, explains Medical News Today.

– Stretching: On a step, stand at the end with your toes planted and your heels slightly elevated. The heel is then carefully lowered without bending the knees, letting the toes rise naturally. The foot is tensed for 30 seconds and returned to the starting position. You can perform 10 repetitions of the exercise three times a day, according to Step Up To Health.

Although these exercises can help, when the pain becomes recurrent and even disabling, it is best to consult a specialist to determine the medical treatment to follow.