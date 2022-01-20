effective from the 2022/23 season

There Fifa has decided to intervene decisively in the regulation of loans in the transfer market, introducing, starting from July 2022, new rules that all clubs will have to follow for members. The goal is to encourage it development of young players, promoting competitive balance and preventing the race to hoard talent. Following the approval of the Fifa Council, the new regulation will become effective next season.

The objectives declared by the Fifa there are three: talent development, future competitive balance and avoiding player hoarding. To guarantee these elements, a new regulatory framework will be launched that will regulate the loan agreements of a cardholder between two football clubs.

– A written agreement will be required which defines in detail the terms of the loan, with duration and financial conditions.

– Minimum and maximum duration of a player’s loan, i.e. minimum between one market window and another and maximum one year.

– Prohibition of sub-lending of a professional player to a third club.

– The clubs themselves will have a limitation regarding the number of seasonal loans granted: at any time during the season, a team can have a maximum of three professionals on loan to a single club and vice versa, he can receive a maximum of three from the same club.

Even the total seasonal number of loans allowed will be regulated, but in a transitional three-year period:

– In 2022/23 a team will be able to lend and have a maximum of 8 players on loan;

– In 2023/24 this number will drop to seven;

– From 2024/25 there will be a maximum of six players on loan.

Restrictions that will not apply to players aged 21 and under.

This is the legislation that Fifa will adopt, the various national federations will have three years to implement the internal regulations in such a way as to respect the principles established at international level.