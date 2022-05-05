Effects of the US rate hike on the Colombian market – Financial Sector – Economy

Colombian analysts are not seeing that the decision of the central bank of the United States (Federal Reserve, Fed) to raise its interest rate by half a percentage point, as announced by Jerome Powell this Wednesday, after two days of meeting of the entity , will have great effects on local markets, especially on the exchange rate.

Munir Jalil, director of economic research for the Andean Region of BTG Pactual. Photo: time / courtesy

They maintain that a decision in this sense was already discounted by the market. Munir Jalil, director of economic research for the Andean Region of BTG Pactual, answered three questions to EL TIEMPO about the implications of this decision for the economy.

What implications does the Fed rate hike have for the country in the short and medium term?

A scenario of increases in external rates combined with liquidity reductions is normally more challenging for an economy like Colombia’s. However, the market was expecting a much stronger reaction than the one announced by the Fed and, therefore, despite the fact that they raised their rate by 50 basis points, it is likely that tomorrow (today) the peso will have a break and will appreciate .

Is this increase useful in the face of inflation levels in the United States?

There is a consensus among several analysts that we see that the Fed lagged behind when it comes to increases in its policy rate. This will translate into a cycle of external interest rates that will last longer and in which rates will have to be raised to higher levels.

Kenneth Rogoff, a former IMF economist, says that rates should be brought to 5 percent in the face of recessions in the United States, the European Union and China. Do you agree with that?

Definitely, the monetary policy scenario is very challenging. On the one hand, they have to keep raising their policy interest rate in order to control inflation expectations.

On the other hand, the growing expectation of an economic slowdown works against increases in the policy rate.

