Efficacy and marketing in Europe

The director of the Hemato-Oncology Institute of the Hospital Clínic, Álvaro Urbano Ispizua.

Within two weeks, the CAR-T ARI 0001 of Hospital Clinic of Barcelona will start a new clinical trial in the Netherlands to compare whether its effectiveness is equal to or less than different CAR-T commercial used in patients with lymphoma. The conclusions of this randomized study can be of great magnitude, as stated by the director of the Hematology-Oncology Institute of Hospital Clínic, Alvaro Urbano Ispizuain Medical Writing: “If it is shown that the ARI 0001 is not inferior in terms of efficacy and toxicity, the Dutch government can decide market this CAR-T instead of a commercial one, in addition to which your centralized approval to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)”.

Europe is aware of the momentum that academic CAR-Ts are having in Spain, and other territories such as the Netherlands have decided to bet heavily on this path, creating collaborations and synergies with the Hospital Clínic. “The Dutch government has invested €35 million so that a research group, Hovon, carry out a clinical trial and compare the efficacy of ARI 1 with that of other commercial CAR-T in lymphoma. The studio will have 150 patients in each branch”, details the Clínic hematologist.

The agreement between the clinic Y Hovon to promote the essay is, in the words of Urbano, “in its final phase. Some details are missing and it will be possible to start. From the Clinic we will send the vectors necessary for the preparation of the therapy, and this will be made in three centers in the Netherlands. The patients who will participate will all be from this country.”

Beyond the fact that the Dutch Central Executive comes to market the CAR-T of the Clínic instead of opting for a commercial one, if the results are satisfactory, Urbano hopes to present the conclusions of the study to the EMA to request its approval. centralized approval. “The ARI 0001 has already received the label of ‘Prime‘ in 2021, because it may cover a disease for which no medicine is currently available. They are going to demand us, like any other medicine.”

The EMA promotes the development of academic CAR-T

The EMA wants to support the academic centers that directly request authorization for the use of CAR-T therapies in the European Union, and Urbano explains that the institution itself “has started a pilot program of academic centers to develop CAR-T. The sensation is beginning to be generated in Spain and in Europe that the CAR-T through academic channels are a real possibility. It’s not about replace pharmaceutical companies, is an alternative that can work well for there to be some competition and generate an incentive. looking for a official path for academic CAR-Ts and prevent ARI 1 from being an exception”.

The ARI 0001 will have in the Netherlands a new litmus test to verify its effectiveness and, in case of obtaining good results, to have one more argument for the EMA to decide to give centralized approval to the CAR-T of the Clinic.