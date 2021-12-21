eFootball 2022 dominates the ranking of the worst games of 2021 according to Metacritic – Nerd4.life

So let’s see the “worst 10” of Metacritic, or the ranking of the worst games of 2021 as regards the average ratings of critics , placed in descending order in the sense that the first place corresponds to the game with the lowest Metascore, therefore the absolute worst, with a vote to grow down towards the tenth position, thus representing the “least worst”:

EFootball 2022 has been talked about for a long time and to bury it above all its technical problems and the shortcomings in terms of content and structure, even compared to the coat of arms of the series, in a situation very similar to that of GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

A decidedly perplexed Messi has become the symbolic image of eFootball 2022

For the rest, the other titles are certainly less known and sensational, but some of these still represented notable cases, such as Balan Wonderworld, which was to lead to the relaunch of Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic.

It is therefore 4 games for PC, 4 games for PS4 and two for Nintendo Switch (specific versions of cross-platform titles) to compose this “dirty decade”. In the meantime, just today we at Multiplayer.it have published our selection of the 10 worst games of 2021, correct to see it.