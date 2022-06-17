eFootball 2022: Season 2 officially launched on video, here’s what it brings

eFootball 2022 was between two waters in recent days, while the Season 1 had stopped and the 1.1.0 update and the mobile version had been deployed, without the Season 2 is officially open. It only begins on June 16, with challenges, new players to unlock for your Dream Teamor even Dream Team Boost Packs.



What’s new is summarized in the launch trailer for the Season 2 above.

After giving us a new year full of emotions, the players and the newly crowned champions will land in eFootball World.

Season 2 will kick off on 06/16/2022. Come and relive the highs and lows of this football season, as we dive into the heart of passionate duels between Dream Teams.

European Leagues Highlights -Clubs, Team Playstyles and Prime Players-

In any football match, the tactical dimension is one of the key factors for success. It is therefore essential to install and imbue the team with your tactical concepts to ensure victory.

In Dream Team mode, you can bring your favorite tactics to life in the form of Team Playstyles. By recruiting players and managers in line with your preferred style of play, your team will work together, delivering top-level performance. Every player and manager has their favorite style of team play, so pick the ones that fit your ideology the most.

Season 2 will focus on this concept of Team Playstyles. Players from European clubs who had a great 2021/22 season will be onboarded with improved Team Playstyle Mastery levels and stylized unique cards.

Season 2 will launch with selected events between 2022-06-02 and 2022-06-16.

We’ll also be running a special bonus login campaign for you to get your hands on in-game items like eFootball Coins and Direct Contracts. These items will help you develop your players and take your Dream Team to the next level.

Stock up on event rewards and login bonuses, and get ready for the big launch of Season 2 on 6/16/2022.

Dream Team Power Packs

An Instant Reinforcement of 11 Players and Training ItemsーHere’s a series of unique boost packs that are sure to energize your Dream Team.

Premium Ambassador Pack (2 types in total)

A special pack of 11 players centered around L. Messi and Neymar Jr respectively. Containing 11 players with enhanced team playstyle mastery, each of these packs follows the preferred team playstyle of its centerpiece. Add a manager who matches the Team Playstyle Mastery and you have a stunning Dream Team.

Premium Club Pack 21-22/Club Pack 21-22

The content of Premium Club Packs 21-22/Club Packs 21-22 is based on transfer data from the 2021/22 season. Essential for passionate supporters, these club-themed packs are packed full of players from a specific club. Additionally, a host of football greats will be available with a special card look, created exclusively for top fans. Field your favorite club players and develop them to create your very own Dream Team!

These packs will be available from 06/16/2022, when Season 2 kicks off with a bang. More information on the players included in these packs will be available at a later date.

Dream Team Updates

The following items will be added to the Dream Team.