eFootball 2022, the update has a date: will it save the new PES?

Konami runs for cover with an emergency patch, which in its intentions will remedy the many problems encountered at the exit of the heir of Pro Evolution Soccer.

After so much wandering, Konami announced the date of the first update that will fix, or at least this is the intention, many of the problems encountered at the launch of eFootball 2022, the new PES. The football video game launched between September and October has revolutionized the way sports titles are placed on the market. It is in fact the first free-to-play football, completely free, to be published on PC and on the main consoles. However, something went wrong from a technical point of view and now the Japanese manufacturer finds himself forced to chase.

The first update of eFootball 2022 –

Konami had announced a first emergency update for eFootball 2022, following the troubles of the launch days. However, this update was postponed to allow the development team to complete work on the new version of the game. Now, as announced This morning, version 0.9.1 of the title will be launched in two days, precisely on Friday 5 November. The release will take place simultaneously for PC and console, but the developers have specified that it will only be a cleanup of the most important bugs.

What changes with patch 0.9.1 –

“This update”, let the Asian development team know, “will only be used to fix bugs, with the details of the patch that will be made available on our site at the time of release”. Konami thanks “for your patience” but does not add any further details, other than the clarification that this update will have nothing to do with the next one scheduled for mid-November, which will instead introduce a mode similar to FIFA Ultimate Team with which it hopes to start monetizing his latest investment.