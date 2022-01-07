eFootball 2022, worries the new PES: “we don’t know what to do”

The esports scene begins to have doubts about Konami’s plan to reverse the course of eFootball 2022, and if this will happen in good time.

The esports scene remains in suspense as Konami continues to work below deck on version 1.0 which should reverse the course of eFootball 2022 on an unspecified date in spring. The launch of the new PES last September was extremely disappointing, both for the lacking technical side and for the lack of modes. If the problem is particularly acute for ordinary users, it is even more so for pro players, who find themselves paused until the full version of the game arrives and the official tournaments begin.

eFootball 2022, the pro players speak –

In an article published on Upcomer, several professional gamers have expressed their point of view on the matter, visibly concerned about the lack of updates from Konami. “It’s like opening a door without knowing what’s behind it,” explained Greek player Lazaros “Laza” Semertzidis. “Yes absolutely, we have a game to play. They give us content and rewards. But, in terms of pro or competitive tournaments, we don’t know what to do. Should we continue to train, or not? ”. “I have talked to other pro players and they are all saying the same thing,” added Yos “Indominator” Sonneveld of Arsenal. “Konami he didn’t really expose the plan to clubs, as far as esports go. The competitions usually start in December and now we have to wait until spring and we don’t even know which version we have to play ”.

Doubts about season and format –

“Some players under contract for eFootball cannot play FIFA”, confided three-time world champion Walid “Usmakabyle” Teban. “For others, they do well to play more because waiting months – that’s a very long time in esports.” There are also doubts about the format: “AS Monaco has freed two players keeping only one, it looks like it could be a 1v1 composition”, Indominator anticipated in view of the new season. “But there is no clarity, communication with your audience is terrible from Konami”. In this regard, Lazza, although confident (“I think eFootball will have a good impact next year”), wonders: “if [la versione 1.0] comes out in spring, will we have time to compete in tournaments? Will there really be an export season? ”.