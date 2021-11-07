eFootball and the (for now) unsuccessful attempt to revolutionize PES and virtual football

With the postponement to next year and the users reimbursed, let’s try to analyze eFootball’s unsuccessful attempt (for now) to revolutionize both PES and virtual football

Once upon a time Winning Eleven, a series capable of continually modernizing itself also thanks to the different publication of the Japanese and European versions. After a dark period there was also the era of PES, of “the pitch is ours”, an extremely limited and poor game on the outside, as full of soul once on the pitch. Now, there is nothing left of all this, neither the glorious name, nor the expertly balanced gameplay. There is only an unfinished beta of eFootball which, for the umpteenth time in a few months, has been postponed to a later date. Although he was born as project in evolution, designed to enrich and improve over the weeks, despite being born as a product designed to unhinge the conventions of sports video games, thanks to a free-to-play model that would have allowed everyone to access and choose how much and what to spend the savings, Konami has not been able to keep its promises for now, and has been forced to make a sensational change of plans, with results yet to be discovered. The 1.0 version of eFootball was postponed in the spring, the money already spent by the users refunded, and in the meantime the exclusive teams like Juventus, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta they risk finding themselves playing in a minor competition.

Long live the revolución A smiling Messi has no idea of ​​the mess that is going to happen in eFootball And yes that the eFootball project, in theory, could have all the credentials to shake Electronic Arts and its FIFA. Konami, in fact, had taken a gap year (the Japanese team has been working on eFootball for more than two years) to complete the transition of its game from the Fox Engine (proprietary engine, but born to move Metal Gear Solid 5) to the Unreal Engine, the most popular development tool and versatile on the planet. A smart choice for many reasons: it was right not to force the times, the change of technology is a laborious process, especially when you have to adapt a tool not created exactly for the purpose. The choice to switch to a non-proprietary graphics engine, however, should have guaranteed a team that is no longer avant-garde to be able to bring the game to different platforms without great difficulty (even on mobile), and implement all those technological innovations that Epic Games would introduce in the future. In short, once the initial obstacle had been overcome, the advantages over the medium and long term would have been indisputable. Once the foundations of PES 2020 were replicated in Unreal Engine, then, we could start building. New teams, modes and, of course, new features. The detachment from the annual serialization would have allowed Konami to improve day by day, without having to wait a year to buy the new edition. Since Fortnite was released, “games as a platform” have been a constant in the video game market, and proposing its model in a sports title would have obviated those criticisms according to which the few innovations introduced from year to year do not justify spending on a new one. chapter. Does Cristiano Ronaldo change his hairstyle? Boom, update and the next day CR7 is identical to the original. Neymar invents a new dribbling? Time to create the animation and you find it in the game. Do they find a way to always score goals online? Here is the fix. Has the development team perfected the physics of the ball? A full-bodied patch arrives and here the feeling of the gameplay improves significantly. This seemed like the initial plan.

Licenses and top players Ettorito is one of the most successful pro players in Italy The problems of eFootball are likely to have repercussions even on those who had invested around the Konami game. Just to stay in Italy, this decision weighs heavily on the image of those teams like Juventus, Atalanta, Rome, Lazio and Naples, who have decided to abandon FIFA in favor of the former PES. This postponement means not only that their logo will not be present in any quality game during the Christmas period (with consequent damage to the image), but only in a highly deficient and still incomplete product, without official competitions and people who play it seriously in competitive environment. Not just the teams: let’s think of the Italian Federation that had set up an eFootball national team or the B series which has all the eSports competitions on Konami’s game. We think of the whole line of pro players or aspiring ones who have chosen eFootball as a title on which to compete. Like Hectorus, several times world champion and current Juventus player: what will he do in these months? What will you train on?