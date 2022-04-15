eFootball launched its first season and seeks to overcome launch problems

05-11-2021 The soccer player Lionel Messi in an image of the video game eFootball 2022. POLITICS INVESTIGATION AND TECHNOLOGY KONAMI



eFootball he practically had a second pitch. The football simulator presented its version 1.0 and its Season 1 . With this new instance, the game incorporated a very extensive list of corrections, improvements and novelties that aim to take the title to the place that its creators initially projected. In addition, he is going to seek to recover his audience that was hit after receiving a game full of errors.

“Driven by the comments received from our users, we have worked to correct errors, adjust the balance of the game and add new elements to the game so that our users enjoy it even more”, they anticipated just a few days ago through their social networks.

First, version 1.0 introduced a new approach to the game . In this sense, the modification was applied on two axes: the correct recreation of the “intensity in the disputes for the ball and the individual tactics of the teams that are seen in football”. Second, they aimed for eFootball to more accurately reflect the tactical decisions players make in each match.

“ The behavior of the players, which is the basis of everything, rebuilt from scratch . The center of gravity and inertia are properly used for actions such as sprinting and stopping. Whether it’s dribbling past the defender or breaking the opponent’s waist with a first-touch pass or game changer, you can already experience the feeling of “destabilizing” and “being destabilized” as if you were playing football in real life.” , they explained.

With the idea of recreate moments of suspense which they consider to be living in modern football, based the behaviors on real parameters, but also incorporated different factors for the movements of the ball.

“Apart from the individual behavior of the players we also made it possible for you to enjoy tactical battles by including elements of team play that prevail in modern football”, they added. Thus, the players will not only have to contemplate individual behavior, but they will also have more face-to-face elements of team play.

From what can be read in the statement that accompanied the launch, the priority of the creators of the game was to recreate the greatest number of variables that allow users to live an experience that is as close as possible to reality.

Furthermore, as previously anticipated, added creation mode “Ideal team” . With this option, players will be able to build their own squads by choosing the players and coaches to integrate them; and then compete against other users around the world.

“In “Dream Team”, you can choose and sign players and managers who are in tune with your football philosophy. In addition, you can develop and improve your players to adapt them to your style of play, ”they explained.

The players will have at their disposal 5 game styles: “Possession play”, “Quick counterattacks”, “Long counterattack”, “Long balls” and “On the wings”. In that sense, users will not only be able to acquire the style that they like the most. In addition, they will be able to choose players who dominate that style to increase the level of that skill. For this, the players and coaches will have the attribute “Mastery of the team’s style of play” that will determine how well they fit the election.

“Player movements will gradually improve as the team playstyle level approaches 50; by reaching 70, your team will be able to showcase its potential. When the level of the team style of play is above 70, you will see that your players will perform above their usual level, ”they detailed.

As the update is massive and seeks to give a significant twist to the user experience, the list of corrections and additions is very extensive and can be viewed in detail on the game’s official website.

