Efraín Velarde reveals the main culprit in the defeat of Pumas in the Concachampions

Velarde insists on talking about the Concachampions.
The Cougars they cannot overcome what happened in the final of the Concachampions in view of Seattleso now it comes out Efrain Velarde and reveals the real culprit that the Felines have lost the duel.

Andrés Lillini’s team faces Chivas at the Akron Stadium where the pass to the Liguilla is played, so the University team needs to win to console what happened in the Concachampions final.

And it is that what happened on Wednesday against Seattle is still not overcome, since several players are still lamenting what happened and now Efraín Velarde comes out to reveal the real culprit of the defeat.

The culprit of the defeat

Velarde indicated in an interview with ESPN where he stated: “It’s not an excuse but I think that if the load of the game came together and accumulated a lot, the whole tournament has been very intense for us” that is why he blames Liga MX for not support them in the most difficult moments of the season.

