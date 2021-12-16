Efsa, bisphenol A health risk, reduce safety threshold – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, DEC 15 – The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) proposes to significantly lower the tolerable daily dose for bisphenol A (Bpa) and indicates that there is a health risk deriving from exposure feed the mixture. The Efsa draft opinion on the risks of the chemical, widely used to produce food containers, is in public consultation.



According to Efsa experts, the tolerable daily dose, that is the estimate of the quantity of a substance that can be ingested daily during life without appreciable risks, should be lowered to 0.04 nanograms per kg of body weight.



The previous EFSA assessment, dated 2015, indicated 4 nanograms per kilo. The lowering of the value, specified by the Authority based in Parma, results from the evaluation of studies that were not available in the previous opinion, in particular those on the negative effects of Bpa on the immune system. Based on estimates of consumer exposure to Bpa in the diet, EFSA concludes that average dietary exposure to Bpa largely exceeds the new parameter, with potential long-term health problems. (HANDLE).

