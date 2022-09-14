EFSA offers recommendations to improve animal welfare during transport

Providing more space, reducing maximum temperatures and minimizing travel times are necessary elements to improve the welfare of farm animals during transport, according to the recommendations published by the EFSA. EFSA advice is provided to the European Commission in a number of five scientific opinions aimed at supporting the ongoing review of animal welfare legislation in the European Union (EU), a key element of the strategy Farm-to-Fork (F2F) of the EU.

The scientific advice covers small ruminants (sheep and goats), equidae (horses and donkeys), bovines (cattle and calves), pigs and animals transported in containers, including domestic poultry (chickens, laying hens, turkeys, etc.) and rabbits. Identify the various welfare consequences that animals may experience during the different stages of transport, the hazards that can cause them, and the animal-based measures by which they can be assessed. “For all species, being fit for transport is of paramount importance.”

“Good animal welfare practices they not only reduce unnecessary suffering, but also help keep animals healthier. This is a key element for the safety of the food chain considering the close links between animal welfare, animal health and foodborne diseases, in line with the One Health principle to which EFSA is committed”, he points out. Guilhem de Sezehead of the EFSA Risk Assessment Production Department.

EFSA has developed quantitative thresholds for the temperatures that must be maintained in a vehicle, as well as the minimum space allowed for animals. EFSA also describes the development or progression of other well-being consequences over time during transport, such as hunger, thirst and fatigue.

For example, for animals transported in containers (birds and rabbits), EFSA recommends that the duration of the journey be considered for the entire time that the animals remain in the containers. “The only way to avoid consequences on the welfare of day-old chicks is to transport the fertilized eggs and hatch them at the destination farm,” they indicate.

The current EU legislation on the protection of animals during transport came into force in 2005. In the framework of the F2F strategy, the EFSA findings will support the ongoing review of the legislation by the European Commission with the aim to align it with the latest scientific evidence, broaden its scope, facilitate its application and ultimately ensure a higher level of animal welfare. The Commission proposal is expected in the second half of 2023.