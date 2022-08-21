EFSA provides recommendations to improve the welfare of farmed pigs

EFSA has published a scientific opinion on the welfare of farmed pigs, the first of several animal welfare opinions to be issued next year in the context of the “Farm to Fork” strategy. It provides detailed suggestions to improve the welfare of all categories of farmed pigs kept in the most relevant farming systems used in the European Union.

The opinion describes a total of 16 welfare consequences of different husbandry systems that EFSA experts consider highly relevant due to its severity, duration and frequency of appearance. These include restriction of movement, crowding, heat or cold stress, and prolonged hunger or thirst. Measures based on the responses of the animals and the dangers they pose to their welfare are also described in the opinion.

The opinion establishes the measures that must be implemented to prevent or correct the dangers and mitigate the highly relevant consequences for the welfare of pigs. EFSA experts make a number of detailed recommendations, including suggestions on quantitative or qualitative criteria needed to answer specific questions about the welfare of farmed pigs being raised as part of the European Citizens’ Initiative ‘End the Cage Age’. Other topics covered in the recommendations related to tail biting include available space, enrichment material, weaning, and the practice of mutilations.

The assessment follows methodological guidance to be applied in animal welfare risk assessments, including farm animals and animal transport. It is based on scientific evidence and expert opinion.

This is the first in a series of scientific opinions on the welfare of animals raised for livestock purposes requested by the European Commission. It provides a scientific basis to support a legislative proposal from the European Commission, scheduled for the second half of 2023, as part of the review of animal welfare legislation.

You can access the full document at this link.