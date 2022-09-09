EFSA recommendations to improve animal welfare during transport

According to the recommendations published by the EFSA, it is necessary to provide more space, reduce maximum temperatures and keep travel times to a minimum to improve the welfare of farm animals during transport. EFSA provides its recommendations to the European Commission in a series of five scientific opinions to support its ongoing review of animal welfare legislation in the European Union (EU), a key element of the EU’s Farm to Fork (F2F) strategy.

The scientific opinions refer to small ruminants (sheep and goats), equids (horses and donkeys), cattle (cows and calves), pigs Y animals transported in containersincluded domestic birds (chickens, laying hens, turkeys, etc.) and rabbits. They identify the various welfare consequences that animals may experience during different stages of transport, the hazards they may cause them, and the animal-based measures (ABMs) by which they can be assessed. For all species, being fit for transport is of paramount importance.

“The good practices in animal welfare Not only reduce unnecessary suffering, but also contribute to improving the health of animals. It is a key element for the food chain safetytaking into account the close links between animal welfare, animal health and foodborne diseases, in line with the One Health principle to which EFSA is committed,” he said. Guilhem de SezeHead of the EFSA Risk Assessment Production Department.

The EFSA has developed Quantitative thresholds for temperatures to be maintained in a vehicle, as well as the minimum space available for the animals. EFSA also describes the development or progression of other well-being consequences over time during transport, such as hunger, thirst and fatigue.

For example, in the case of animals transported in containers (poultry and rabbits)EFSA recommends that the entire time that the animals remain in the containers is computed as the duration of the trip. The only way to avoid the consequences for the welfare of chicks one day is transport fertilized eggs and hatch them at the destination farm.

The current legislation from the EU on the protection of animals during transport entered into force in 2005. As part of the F2P strategy, the EFSA conclusions will support the European Commission’s review of ongoing legislation in order to bring it into line with the latest scientific evidence, broaden its scope, facilitate implementation and ultimately ensure a higher level of animal welfare. The Commission proposal is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Next public event on animal welfare

The September 26EFSA will hold a public event presenting the results of its scientific advice on animal transport and its recently published recommendations on the welfare of farmed pigs.