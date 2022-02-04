Egan Bernal forced to undergo fifth surgery on the cervical spine

The image posted on social media by Egan Bernal is disconcerting: the Colombian champion, latest winner of the Tour of Italy, underwent yet another surgery after the terrible accident who saw him crash into a bus. His is an authentic ordeal: after the violent impact that forced him to immediately take the red code in the hospital and undergo an emergency operation, the medical staff following him decided to intervene again.

Bernal: five interventions in a few days

In a few days, five interventions have already been made.

“I could have remained paraplegic,” he wrote on social media Bernal. “At 95% I could have been disabled and risked dying doing what I love most. I trust in God ”. A message he wrote to reassure friends, fans and cycling enthusiasts while aware of his state of health: lung damage, fracture of the femur and patella and damage to the spine.

Bernal: the medical bulletin

The medical team of the La Sabana University Clinic who is treating him, has in fact made it known that Egan Bernal he must undergo a prompt move “surgery at the level of the cervical spine which aims to facilitate his rehabilitation process”. Yet another example of how delicate it was and still is, the set of conditions in which the winner of the Round.

“After advancing in the recovery of the systems involved in his polytrauma (musculoskeletal, respiratory, hemodynamic and neurological systems), new diagnostic images were performed. It has been defined, in an interdisciplinary manner, that the patient will also undergo surgery at the level of the cervical spine ”continues the latest medical bulletin. “This intervention will favor the rehabilitation process of Egan Bernal. This intervention will be carried out tomorrow (in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Italy, ed), after noon. We go forward with the patient in all his healing processes, confident in his prompt improvement. We will give you updates on the post-operative evolution of the athlete at the end of the procedure “.

A situation that evolves from hour to hour, therefore. In just over 10 days, 10 operations have been undergone by Bernal who hopes, immediately, to overcome the interventions and undertake rehabilitation once the critical phase has been definitively overcome.

VIRGILIO SPORT