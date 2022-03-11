you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The athlete advances in his recovery after the accident suffered in January.
The athlete advances in his recovery after the accident suffered in January.
The cyclist shared a photograph about what he called, in his words, “the irony of life.”
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 09, 2022, 03:46 PM
Egan Bernal does not stop showing signs of sympathy on social networks. After he shared a couple of messages about the traffic in Bogotá over the weekend, and a singular question about his recovery, The Colombian cyclist aroused emotions again due to a new publication. All thanks to what he called “the irony of life.”
Egan Bernal and ‘the irony of life’
This Wednesday, Bernal surprised his fans with a unique ‘post’ on his Twitter account.
Accompanying a photograph, in which he is seen on a scale indicating a weight of 57 kilograms, Bernal wrote:
“The irony of life, I came to reach my dream weight injured. I’m practically ready to go to the Tour…”.
(Keep reading: Daniel Martínez flew in the Paris-Nice time trial, Nairo gave ground).
Egan Bernal had already shared, in recent days, a file image of him in the classic Italian Strade Bianche. That gesture was seen as a sign of the nostalgia he feels for not being able to compete, after the accident suffered in January.
Now, as the message of his new photo reveals, in which he alluded to his greatest feat (The 2019 Tour), his recovery objective seems to be only one: come back stronger.
SPORTS
March 09, 2022, 03:46 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.