Egan Bernal does not stop showing signs of sympathy on social networks. After he shared a couple of messages about the traffic in Bogotá over the weekend, and a singular question about his recovery, The Colombian cyclist aroused emotions again due to a new publication. All thanks to what he called “the irony of life.”

Egan Bernal and ‘the irony of life’

This Wednesday, Bernal surprised his fans with a unique ‘post’ on his Twitter account.

Accompanying a photograph, in which he is seen on a scale indicating a weight of 57 kilograms, Bernal wrote:

“The irony of life, I came to reach my dream weight injured. I’m practically ready to go to the Tour…”.

Egan Bernal had already shared, in recent days, a file image of him in the classic Italian Strade Bianche. That gesture was seen as a sign of the nostalgia he feels for not being able to compete, after the accident suffered in January.

Now, as the message of his new photo reveals, in which he alluded to his greatest feat (The 2019 Tour), his recovery objective seems to be only one: come back stronger.

Egan’s photograph, this Wednesday.

