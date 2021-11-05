Anyone who wants to be pampered by the good scent and genuine taste of a nice homemade cake is in the right place.

Let’s face it, autumn has not only opened its doors to the first cold, but also to our stomach which seems to require more food than it should. The space for dessert, then, is never lacking and here we find ourselves choosing something to eat.

A good alternative to packaged snacks and sweets, very often more caloric and rich in fatty ingredients, is to work in the kitchen. Creating something quick and easy, but which at the same time can please everyone in one go.

In this period, the apple pie is very popular. There are many versions available among the pages of our cooking column. Just choose the recipe that best suits your tastes.

For example, here is a very soft apple pie, ready in a few steps.

Another cake that comes to life in 10 minutes is the classic 7-jar yogurt preparation.

Those who want to bring to the table, however, the traditional grandmother’s cake but without cooking, can not miss this exceptional recipe.

Egg-free and butter-free, this super fluffy cake will blow everyone away in just 10 minutes

When the desire is to make a dessert in a short time and perhaps even with a few ingredients, this is the recipe that can do for us. In fact, without eggs and without butter, this super soft cake will drive everyone crazy in just 10 minutes.

This is a light version of the margherita cake. Soft, easy and fast, also suitable for breakfast or snack.

Ingrediants

300 g of flour type 00;

330 g of water at room temperature;

200 g of sugar;

90 g of seed oil;

1 teaspoon of turmeric;

1 vanilla bean;

grated zest of one lemon;

1 sachet of yeast.

Preparation

First, put the sugar in the water and mix to make it dissolve. After, pour in the seed oil and blend until an emulsion is created. Then, add the grated zest, avoiding the white part of the lemon which is more sour.

At this point, also add the seeds of the vanilla bean, the sifted flour and baking powder. Then add the teaspoon of turmeric. Mix until a homogeneous mixture is obtained.

In just 10 minutes the dough will be ready. The rest of the work will be entrusted to the oven.

Take a cake pan, cover it with parchment paper and pour the dough into it. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 ° C for 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the oven and that’s it.