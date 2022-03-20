eggs or beans? Incredible here are 5 scientific answers

High cholesterol or hypercholesterolemia is defined as a total value of this substance present in the blood above 240 mg / dl. To increase it are overweight, obesity, unhealthy diet, smoking habits and lack of physical activity.

Can anyone with high cholesterol eat eggs?

Eggs also contain about 373 mg of cholesterol per pound of product, they also contain a good percentage of lecithins, enemies of cholesterol, which help reduce its absorption and keep it low. Lecithin, known as phosphatidylcholine, is found in particular in the yolk and a fat molecule that contains choline, fatty acids and phosphates, all nutrients necessary for bodily functions. One large egg contains 126 milligrams of choline when the recommended daily amount is 550 milligrams for men and 425 for women.

Can anyone with high cholesterol eat beans?

One serving of beans a day helps lower the LDL cholesterol level by 5%. The white ones allow you to reduce it by about 10%. Beans are full of fiber because you can find up to 17 grams in a hectogram. The guidelines suggest taking 25 – 30 grams per day. Fiber should be consumed because it plays an important role in digestive health. Research has shown that to reduce cholesterol by 5% you need to take 5 – 19 grams of soluble fiber per day.

Can anyone with high cholesterol drink milk?

Those with high cholesterol tend to prefer skimmed or semi-skimmed milk, even in the lactose-free version in case of intolerance. When milk is skimmed, lipids are in fact reduced, including saturated fats which can contribute to raising cholesterol. Dairy products with a reduced fat content are poorer in sodium and cholesterol. Those with this pathology, therefore, can resort to skimmed milk (which contains less than 0.5% fat) or semi-skimmed milk (which contains between 1.5 and 1.8% fat).

Can anyone with high cholesterol eat lentils?

They contain a lot of fiber since they provide 8.3 grams of it for every pound of product. Their intake is also important for the purpose of optimizing satiety levels and, consequently, for maintaining weight. Experts from the American Heart Association have repeatedly stressed the role of fiber in preventing the oxidation of bad cholesterol, a fundamental aspect for those who want to protect themselves from heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Lentils also provide vitamin B3 or niacin which helps reduce blood triglyceride levels, resulting in heart health benefits.

Here are 5 scientific answers

To lower cholesterol without the aid of drugs, and therefore in a natural way, the only way is to observe some healthy habits, the first of which certainly concerns nutrition. Here are 5 scientific answers: