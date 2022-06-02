Ego, addictions and professional jealousy: the real reasons for the distance between Julia Roberts and her brother Eric

A photo showing them together never emerged; neither before they were famous nor in the last four decades. And with few exceptions, they are not usually named in interviews either. This mysterious distance has served, since the beginning of the 1990s, for the media to wonder what is going on between Julia Roberts and her brother Eric. This Wednesday, the actor Batman starts He wanted to clarify the issue, but his statements ended up generating more doubts.

“Julia and I have always been good,” explained the 66-year-old actor on the podcast. Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef. And he tried to figure out what was the exact moment when the rumor was generated that they did not have a very friendly relationship: “ I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for a movie… It was just when Pretty Woman premiered, so the journalist started asking me a lot of questions about Julia. So I said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me?’ ”.

As he explained, at that time he thought his words had been “very funny”, but none of those present found that comment funny. “And, of course, everyone concluded that we had a problem,” he analyzed. With the doubt already sown, the media began to look for any indication of a good or bad relationship between the two brothers, but the investigation was unsuccessful.

Now, without sarcasm, Eric explained, “All of a sudden, I keep hearing about these so-called issues I have with my sister that don’t really exist. Journalists and people appear everywhere and ask me about them as if they were real problems”, he explained. “It is something that exploded and rumors began to circulate that we did not agree on many things.”

Despite the speculation, Eric revealed that he and Julia have a typical sibling relationship, with its ups and downs: “ My sister and I, however, have always talked, we have always fought. I’ve always had fun with her and we never stopped treating each other. As simple as that ”.

“I love connecting with my sister. She’s a cool girl, but she has three teenage kids. I mean, she’s got a lot of stuff to deal with, and she’s doing a series now. I don’t ignore it. I only stay ‘out of his life’ when I’m with the press. That is all. And she does the same. I mean, honestly, if you’re making a movie and the press just wants to talk about any member of your family, it’s kind of unnerving. ”, he added.

In 2018, Roberts was also forced to talk about his younger sister in an interview with Vanity Fair. There, he hinted that his old addiction to illicit substances would have caused the estrangement between the two. “I wouldn’t characterize it as a fight. I loved my sisters very much. He loved them, he adored them. They were very important to me and there were times when we were very close. We felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect is oneself,” he told the outlet at the time. And he finished: “ It was exhausting being around me. The whole day I lived complaining, I felt guilty and was unable to enjoy the pleasure. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia. ”.

In that same interview, Eric boasted that he was the first Roberts in the film industry: “I’m very proud that everyone knows that I was the first. Because I was the first by far. I was the first to get Golden Globe and Oscar nominations, so I’m proud of that,” he said.

And he went further: he also claimed to be the architect of the successful careers of both his sister and his daughter. “ If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts or Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that. . When Julia first came to New York, I went to the William Morris agency and said, ‘Which one of you is going to offer my sister Julia a contract?’

Despite the mystery with which the two brothers usually handle themselves, there was a fact that was leaked to the press and that many point to as one of the great axes of the conflict. It all happened when Eric decided to leave his first wife Kelly Cunningham, mother of his daughter Emma, ​​whom he left for his current partner, Eliza. In the midst of a conflictive dispute, the actress sided with her ex-sister-in-law and gave her all her support so that she managed to keep custody of little Emma, ​​mainly because of her brother’s addiction to drugs. drugs and alcohol.

The relationship finally began to mend in 2004, when Julia and her husband, photographer Danny Moder, became parents. At that time, Eric went to the hospital with his wife, Eliza, to leave some gifts for the twins. Since that day the relationship is cordial.

In the same way that the arrival of his nephews “sensitized” Eric, the relationship between Julia and Emma was always close and fluid. . Contrary to what happens between siblings, aunt and niece often share photos and videos -and even old family postcards- that show the close relationship they have always maintained.

In fact, a few months ago, in an interview published by the magazine folks, The young actress gave details about the bond that unites her with her famous aunt, and the pride she feels for following in her footsteps in the world of acting and entertainment. “I never aspired to be her. I love her very much, I love her work, but I just go my own way, ”she expressed.

The actress also recalled being on the set of some of Julia’s great films when she was little, such as Erin Brockovich Y The couple of the year. “I would write the wardrobe labels, organize the makeup brushes and see how they made the continuity books. She asked unfiltered questions. In this industry you really learn as you go, ”he revealed, revealing how those years of games on the set helped him to forge his own career.

For her part, Julia spoke to the Los Angeles Times in 2013 about how Emma handled fame early on: “When she comes to stay with us, I always think, ‘Please let her be herself,’ and she’s still the same magical girl she used to be. I think a lot of it has to do with her intentions to take on a role in a business like this. If you have a pure vision of what you want to achieve, I think you can maintain your own balance.”