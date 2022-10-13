Ego and ambition: the silent fight of Christian Bale, Ewan McGregor and Leonardo DiCaprio for the best roles in Hollywood

It all started with a compliment. just a few weeks ago, Christian Bale expressed in an interview that All Hollywood actors of their generation owe their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio.and assured that his colleague is always the first option of producers and directors, and that the others access the projects that he rejects.

“It doesn’t matter if others tell you that you are the one for this or that role. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. Not even that you have worked with them before and the experience has been successful and pleasant. Even all those people you’ve already worked with will first offer the role to him,” she stated, a little jokingly and a little seriously.

And he added: “In fact, it was one of those people with whom I had already worked who confirmed this maxim for me. So the only thing left for us to say is: ‘Thank you, Leo!’ I admire him because he can choose literally everything that he does. Good for him. And besides, he is a phenomenal actor.”

the actor of The Machinist He assured that there were several times that he auditioned for leading roles that ended up being in the hands of his colleague and mentioned an emblematic example: “He is always the first option. It happened to me, for example, with american psycho. We were several actors who were in the crosshairs, DiCaprio included, “he said.

This week, some American media decided to go to their archives to shed light on what happened during the filming of the successful movie released in 2000 and based on the Bis Seller by Bret Easton Ellis. In this case, the first choice to play the iconic Patrick Bateman was not DiCaprio, but the great Ewan McGregor.

However, the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street he became obsessed with getting the part, and almost did. Some say that she moved heaven and earth to obtain it, but that at the time of negotiating, she not only asked for 20 million dollars but also made it a condition that the film be directed by Oliver Stone.

Thus, the producers shuffled again and were left with two options: reconsider McGregor or try Bale. The two actors, who had already worked together in Velvet Goldmine, they got along very well. Taking advantage of that trust, Bale told his friend that for the last 9 months he had done nothing but reject projects, because his great aspiration was to personify Bateman. McGregor then decided to step aside.

Bale’s performance was praised by the public and critics, and was a launching pad for his career. But the disputes did not end there. The same year that american psychopath hit theaters, another scandal broke out between DiCaprio and McGregor. After shaking the world with TrainspottingDanny Boyle promised the great star of that film the leading role in his next film: The beach. But he could not keep his word.

The director eventually succumbed to studio pressure and was forced to hire DiCaprio. the protagonist of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace He did not take that attitude well and ended his friendship with the director.

However, time would give him revenge. The same year in which the other disputes took place, another battle began. A new project came into the hands of DiCaprio and from the first reading of the script he knew that he wanted to be part of it, not only because he sensed that it would surprise viewers on an artistic level, but because it would allow him to show another facet.

The film in question was none other than Moulin Rouge, but this time there was an item that the great Leo did not meet: knowing how to sing. The actor came to audition for the role of Christian, the hero of the story and, as always, left the team more than satisfied with his presentation. Nevertheless, when it was time to sing, it left everyone speechless and nervous. Trying to reach the highest note of the verse that she had to sing, she went out of tune in such a way that there was a great silence.

And then, he had to be honest: “To be honest, I’m not really ready to do a musical, just because I think I have a pretty awful voice.”. Faced with the awkward silence of the entire team, DiCaprio gave up. “Nope I know if it is conversation must continue,” he said, before leaving. The role finally fell to McGregor and Baz Luhrmann’s film, also starring Nicole Kidman, ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2001 and marked the resurgence of musicals on the big screen.

THE NATION

Get to know The Trust Project