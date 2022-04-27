Sports

Ego or reality? Canelo Álvarez’s statement that shakes world boxing

the quality of Saul, the Canelo Alvarez, it is indubitable. The one born in Guadalajara made the decision to move up in category to face the Russian at 175 pounds Dmitry Bivolwho with a record of 19 wins (11 by way of chloroform) is shaping up to be one of the most important rivals in his history within professionalism.

After becoming the best pound for pound last year after the victory against the American Caleb Plantthe 31-year-old boxer knows that, today, there is no element that can beat him, because he considers that he is in full physical and mental condition to continue climbing steps in the history of this sport.

