Ego or reality? Canelo Álvarez’s statement that shakes world boxing

the quality of Saul, the Canelo Alvarez, it is indubitable. The one born in Guadalajara made the decision to move up in category to face the Russian at 175 pounds Dmitry Bivolwho with a record of 19 wins (11 by way of chloroform) is shaping up to be one of the most important rivals in his history within professionalism.

After becoming the best pound for pound last year after the victory against the American Caleb Plantthe 31-year-old boxer knows that, today, there is no element that can beat him, because he considers that he is in full physical and mental condition to continue climbing steps in the history of this sport.

This was announced by himself Saul prior to his fight against the Russian, as he demonstrated the level of confidence he has after assuring that there is no element that, at present, can defeat him thanks to the level he has reached derived from the discipline he has and the good work of the Cinnamon Team.

“This is boxing, but no one can beat me right now, I feel at my best. And no disrespect to other fighters. There are some great fighters, but I feel at my best. I feel strong, I feel at my best. better shape”, mentioned Canelo Álvarez in a chat with Boxing Scene.

For saulthe fact of knowing himself to be the best in the world is related to the way in which he performs each training, because according to his words, he uses this to modify errors that he had in the past fight to avoid repeating them in the upcoming feature, a fact that helps him evolve steadily.

Tyson Fury already responded to Canelo Álvarez

The British Tyson Furywho recently defeated by the chloroform route Dillian Whyte, was kind enough to reply to Saul. The professional boxer praised at all times the career that the Mexican has had in the ring; however, he made it clear that there is no one who can defeat him by proclaiming himself the “King of the Jungle”.

“I could beat any other fighter in any division, cruiserweight, welterweight, featherweight. So I don’t believe in a pound-for-pound ranking. But I understand why they do it, to give the smaller fighters more relevance, but the pound-for-pound It is the biggest garbage I have ever heard. No one can beat a heavyweight. I am the king of the jungle, the lion, “he said.

For now, it should be mentioned that the Canelo Alvarez is ready for the battle that will take place on May 7 against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas, USA. If he beat him, everything indicates that he could complete the trilogy against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin in a function that could have a date of next September.

