Egonu and De Kruijf drag the Venetians to the final against Novara – OA Sport

17.59: That’s all for tonight, thanks for joining us, good evening and see you tomorrow for a great show

17.58: The appointment is for tomorrow at 17.30: Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano against Igor Gorgonzola Novara, the Italian Cup is up for grabs

17.56: Paola Egonu scored 32 points, nothing new but still a great test for her. In double figures also De Kruijf and Plummer with 13 points and Folie with 12. At Busto Arsizio, 20 points for Gray and 16 for Mingardi were not enough to overturn the prediction

17.54: A signed victory, for a change, Paola Egonu. He will go to Turkey, miss the Italian championship and today he found a way to trigger some regrets

17.53: Conegliano struggled to beat 3-1 (25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23) Busto Arsizio in the semi-final of the Italian Cup but the most solid and strongest team won

25-23 OMORUYI CLOSES IT !!!! Winning attack of the Lodi from zone 4 and Conegliano reaches Novara in the final!

24-23 Narrow Gray Diagonal from Zone 4

24-22 Egonuuuuuuuuuuu from zone 2 winning!

23-22 Muroooooooooooooooo Egonuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

22-22 The narrow diagonal of Egonu, always on the meter and a half. Crazy!

21-22 First half Folie

20-22 Hand out Gray from zone 4

20-21 On the hands of the Plummer wall from zone 2

19-21 Egonu’s attack out of zone 4

19-20 Muroooooooooooooo Stevanoviiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiic

19-19 Egonu’s parallel from zone 2

18-19 Bosetti’s hand out from zone 4

18-18 Plummer’s winning touch from zone 4

17-18 Mingardi’s diagonal from zone 2 and overtaking Busto!

17-17 Winner on the hands of the Bosetti wall from zone 4

17-16 Out Egonu from zone 2

17-15 Vincente Plummer from zone 4 to close a long action

16-15 Parallel of Omoruyi from zone 4

15-15 Muroooooooooooooooooo Bosettiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiisu De Kruijf !!!

15-14 Gray’s pipe

15-13 De Kruijf’s first intention on the net

15-12 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Egonuuuuuuuuuuuu

14-12 Vincente Omoruyi from zone 4

13-12 Mingardi second line lob

13-11 Egonu diagonally from zone 2

12-11 Mingardi’s pipe wins

12-10 Egonu’s attack from zone 4 diagonally, raised to one hand by Wolosz

11-10 Gray’s pipe

11-9 Error in the Busto service

10-9 Error in the Conegliano service

10-8 Plummer’s diagonal from zone 4

9-8 Mano out Mingardi from zone 2

9-7 First half De Kruijf

8-7 Egonu’s pipe

7-7 Egonu’s attack from the second line out

7-6 Out of Sylla’s attack

7-5 Error in the Conegliano service

7-4 Winning sylla diagonally from zone 4

6-4 Herrera Blanco’s touch from the center

6-3 What an attack by Egonu from zone 2. Incredible!

5-3 Out Plummer’s pipe

5-2 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Plummeeeeeeeeeeer

4-2 Out Stevanovic in fast

3-2 Gray’s parallel from zone 4

3-1 Stevanovic’s fast

3-0 Narrow diagonal in Egonu’s 3 meters from zone 2

2-0 Out the diagonal of Mingardi from the second line

1-0 Out Gray in pipe

25-16 Out the attack of Mingardi from the second line, Conegliano dominates the second part of the set and comes back, 2-1 dragged by Egonu

24-16 Raised in bagher by De Gennaro, winning attack by Sylla from zone 4

23-16 Vincente Egonu from zone 4

22-16 Stevanovic’s hand out in fast

22-15 Error in the Busto service

21-15 Stevanovic’s free ball

21-14 Muroooooooooooooo Woloooooooooooooosz

20-14 Error in the Conegliano service

20-13 Plummer’s free ball

19-13 Error in the Busto service

18-13 Error in the Egonu service

18-12 Muroooooooooooooo Wolooooooooooosz

17-12 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Egonuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

16-12 First half De Kruijf

15-12 The fast of De Kruijf on the hands of the wall

14-12 Egonu closes it !!! Very long action and winning attack by the Venetian opponent

13-12 Vincente Gray from zone 2

13-11 The very powerful Egonu diagonal from zone 2

12-11 Murooooooooooooo Folieeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

11-11 Gray wins on the hands of the wall from zone 4

11-10 Egonu’s winning diagonal from zone 4

10-10 Poulter wins the contest at the net with Folie

10-9 Plummer’s touch on the wall

9-9 Mingardi’s winning diagonal from the second line

9-8 Error in the Conegliano service

9-7 Folie wins the contrast at the net

8-7 Vincente Egonu from the second line but the defense of Busto is not perfect

7-7 Mano out Bosetti from zone 4

7-6 Egonu’s pipe

6-6 error in the Conegliano service

6-5 Muroooooooooooooo De Kruijf

5-5 Vincente Sylla from zone 4

4-5 The parallel of Mingardi from zone 2

4-4 Hand out of Mingardi from zone 4

4-3 Narrow diagonal of Egonu from zone 2

3-3 First half Folie

2-3 Mingardi’s lob from the second line. Conegliano has lost his edge in attack and defense

2-2 Bust service error. Sylla got a small cut in her elbow

1-2 Gray’s hand out from zone 4

1-1 Winning parallel from Gray from zone 4

1-0 First half Folie

24-26 Mingardiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii !!! Winning diagonal from zone 2 and Busto wins the second set !!! Break of 5-0 for the Lombard who overturn the situation in the final!

24-25 Mingardiiiiiiiiiiiiiii !!! Still winning from zone 2

24-24 Mingardiiii !!! Ball very close to the net and with her hand out equalizes the score from zone 2

24-23 Gray’s lob from zone 4

24-22 Vincente Gray from zone 4

24-21 Plummer’s lob wins from zone 4

23-21 Muroooooooooooooo herrera Blancoooooooooooooooo on Egonu

23-20 Poulter’s touch of second intention

23-19 Muroooooooooooooo Folieeeeeeeeeeeeeeee on Gray

22-19 Plummer’s hand on de Gennaro’s riser in bagher

21-19 Gray’s second line

21-18 Out Bosetti with Busto who continues to make mistakes in attack

20-18 Stevanovic’s hand out in fast

20-17 Out the Mingardi attack from zone 2

19-17 Error in the Busto service

18-17 Out the attack from zone 4 of Sylla

18-16 Error in the Egonu service

18-15 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Egonuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

17-15 First half de Kruijf

16-15 Error in the Conegliano service

16-14 Muroooooooooooooo De Kruijf!

15-14 On the line the diagonal from Egonu zone 2

14-14 Error in the Conegliano service

14-13 First half Folie

13-13 Error in the Conegliano service

13-12 out Gray’s attack out of time from zone 4

12-12 Bust service error

11-12 Mingardi again! From second diagonal winning line

11-11 Vincente Mingardi from the second line

11-10 The fast of De Kruijf

10-10 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Mingardiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

10-9 Error in the Conegliano service

10-8 Egonu’s diagonal from the second line

9-8 De Kruijf’s free ball

8-8 Gray’s pipe out at the end of a long and spectacular action

7-8 Bust service error

6-8 Out Sylla’s attack from zone 4

6-7 Error in the Egonu service

6-6 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Egonuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

5-6 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Egonuuuuuuuu

4-6 Vincente Egonu diagonally from zone 2

3-6 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Graaaaaaaaaaaaay

3-5 Hand out of Gray from zone 2 on the high hands of the wall

3-4 Plummer’s pipe

2-4 On the hands of the Mingardi wall

2-3 First half of Folie

1-3 Out Plummer’s attack from zone 2

1-2 Gray’s hand out from zone 4

1-1 Hand out Plummer from zone 4

0-1 Vincente Gray from zone 4 in parallel

25-16 Egonu’s pipe! Conegliano overflowing in this first part that closes quickly

24-16 Error in the Conegliano service

24-15 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Egonuuuuuuuuuuuuu

23-15 Sylla’s winning attack

22-15 Egonu’s diagonal from zone 2

21-15 Out of the first half of de Kruijf

21-14 Out of Egonu’s attack

21-13 Error in the Conegliano service

21-12 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Folieeeeeeeeeeeeeee

20-12 Murooooooooo De Kruijf

19-12 Muroooooooooooooo Syllaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

18-12 First half of Folie

17-12 Gray’s narrow diagonal from zone 4 wins

17-11 Egonu’s hand out from zone 4

16-11 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeee Stevanoviiiiiiiiiiiiiic

16-10 The winning attack on the hands of Gray’s wall

16-9 Early early half without Folie’s block

15-9 Murooooooooooooooo Folieeeeeeeeeee on an off Mingardi

14-9 Gray’s diagonal from zone 4

14-8 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Bosettiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

14-7 Gray’s pipe

14-6 Egonu winning from the second row! What action Conegliano!

13-6 Muroooooooooo Woloooooooooosz

12-6 Egonu’s pipe

11-6 Out Plummer’s attack from zone 4

11-5 Out of Mingardi’s lob

10-5 Muroooooooooooo De Kruijf!

9-5 Muroooooooooooo De Kruijf !!! On the first half of Stevanovic

8-5 Muroooooooooooooo Stevanovic !!! To one on Plummer’s pipe

8-4 The diagonal of Mingardi from zone 2

8-3 Egonu’s lob from zone 2

7-3 Error in the Conegliano service

7-2 Aceeeeeeeeeeeeeee Folieeeeeeeeeeeeee

6-2 De Kruijf’s free ball

5-2 Aceeeeeeeeeeeee Folieeeeeeeeeeee

4-2 Mingardi’s attack on the net

3-2 Winner Sylla from zone 4

2-2 Error in the Conegliano service

2-1 Vincente Plummer from zone 2

1-1 Stevanovic’s fast

1-0 Conegliano: Plummer winning on the wall from zone 4

16.00: Folie in the center for Conegliano

15.58: Poulter-Mingardi, Stevanovic-Herrera Blanco, Gray-Bosetti, the free Zannoni for Busto Arsizio

15.55: Wolosz-Egonu, De Kruijf-Vuchkova (Folie), Sylla-Plummer and De Gennaro free. This is the formation of the Venetians

15.52: At home Conegliano full team and Santarelli will decide whether to deploy Folie or Vuchkova in the center

15.49: The Lombard players have shown they have grit to sell and have reached a good level of game quality with high attacking percentages, many blocks and good service effectiveness. Today they will try to create some headaches for the Italian champions

15.46: It promises to be a less obvious challenge than one might think. Unet E-Work won in Scandicci without Olivotto (well replaced by Herrera Blanco), Ungureanu and without the second coach Gaviraghi (assistant Pintus on the bench)

15.43: The first finalist is already there and it is Novara who has won the qualification by taking advantage of the renunciation of Chieri who has a number of positive players at Covid higher than the allowed and therefore will not be able to play the match scheduled at 18.30

15.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the first and only semifinal of the Italian Cup of the A1 series of women’s volleyball between Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano and Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio

Good afternoon and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first semifinal of the Italian Cup of the A1 women’s series between Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano and Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio. The PalaEur in Rome hosts the final four of the women’s Italian Cup, the first big trophy of 2022 and in front of us there are two great protagonists of the last seasons for the first semifinal.

This promises to be a less obvious challenge than one might think. Unet E-Work won in Scandicci without Olivotto (well replaced by Herrera Blanco), Ungureanu and without the second coach Gaviraghi (assistant Pintus on the bench) but has shown that he has grit to sell and has achieved a good level of quality of play with high percentages in attack, many blocks and a good effectiveness in the service.

Conegliano will respond with the starting lineup (perhaps still with Vuchkova instead of Folie) who defeated Cuneo 3-1 within friendly walls last week in the quarter-finals. You are favored but will not be able to afford distractions.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the first semifinal of the Italian Cup of the women’s A1 series between Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano and Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio: news in real time, minute by minute, trade after trade, point by point, so as not to really miss a thing. It starts at 16.00. Have a good fun.

