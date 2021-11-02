World

Egypt, a man is beheaded in the street. The killer shows his head to passers-by

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 51 1 minute read

Abdul Rahman after the murder on the street
Cairo, November 2, 2021 – A man in Egypt he beheaded in the street a person and then has shown the head of his victim to passers-by. The horrific execution took place in Ismailia, Egyptian city located on the western bank of the Suez Canal.

On Twitter a shocking video circulates which shows when the man rages on the opponent with a machete, imagine that they cannot be shown. The killer is called Abdul Rahman, and was arrested.

In the video Abdul Rahman is standing in the middle of an intersection near the now lifeless body of his victim, armed with a machete he stoops and rages until his head is taken off, as the cars pass by. Then he picks it up and walks down the street holding it by the hair and showing it as a trophy.

He told investigators that he killed the man because in the past he had sexually molested his mother and sister. But the Egyptian police have made it known that the suspect have mental disorders and a history of drug addiction.




