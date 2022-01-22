Egypt, a pair of sphinxes discovered during the restoration of the Luxor temple

A trip to Luxor from today will be even more worthwhile for archeology enthusiasts. Fragments of a colossal pair of limestone sphinxes have been unearthed in the ancient Egyptian temple of Amenhotep III in western Luxor. A German-Egyptian team of researchers, led by archaeologist Hourig Sourouzian, discovered the semi-submerged artifacts in the water during their restoration of the mortuary temple of the pharaoh and the Colossi of Memnon, two monumental statues in his image. The sphinxes, explains ArtNews, measure about 8 in length and likely depict the ancient ruler dressed in a mongoose-shaped headdress, royal beard, and large necklace. A restoration of the limestone revealed “Amun-Re’s beloved” on the chest of the sphinx, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Three almost intact statues of the goddess Sekhmet, the lion as defender of the sun god Ra, and the remains of a large pillared hall were also discovered at the site. On its sandstone walls are still legible a series of images representing the royal jubilee, or heb-sed, an ancient Egyptian festival that recognized and renewed the king’s right to rule.



Photo credit: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities

The festival traditionally celebrated the thirtieth year of pharaoh’s reign, although most died before this age. Amenhotep III, who reigned from 1390 to 1353 BC in the Eighteenth Dynasty, was one of the few who survived to organize the festival, and scholars believe his heb-sed was the most elaborate in history. In a statement, Sourouzian stressed the importance of the discovery, as the sphinxes confirm the location of the start of the procession road, a crucial place for ceremonies and celebrations. Amenhotep III’s largely peaceful reign was marked by a prolific construction program in Thebes (modern day Luxor), the capital of the ancient Egyptian empire. This included the Colossi of Memnon, a palace complex in Malkata, and an artificial harbor that connected the city to the Nile. The pharaoh also ordered the construction of a large temple at Soleb in Nubia.