Egypt, activist Ramy Shaat released: he was one of the leaders of the revolution in Tahrir Square. He will be expelled from the country

L’Egypt gave the green light to the release of another political prisoner of great thickness. Details are missing, but according to judicial sources, Ramy Shaat, 48, the Egyptian activist of Palestinian descent in jail in Tora prison, to the Cairo, since July of 2019, it has been released in the course of yesterday afternoon and will soon come deported outside the North African country. The procedures for the release, particularly long and delicate in Egypt, went on for several hours. On him hung the risk of a sentence of several years in prison for his alleged affiliation with a terrorist group.

Shaat was one of the pillars of revolution of Tahrir square in January 2011. A news awaited by the circles of the organizations fighting for the protection of human rights in Egypt, but above all by his wife, Céline Lebrun, a French citizen. Last March the Everyday occurrence had interviewed her on her return from Egypt, where she had received the government’s ok to meet her husband for the first time since her arrest, which took place on the night between 4 and 5 July 2019: “In the event of a conviction, in addition to prison, Ramy risks not being able to leave Egypt and do politics anymore ”, he declared. Last night, contacted by Ilfattoquotidiano.it, the Lebrun has the release procedure confirmed, however, asking for prudence in view of a concrete release.

In these eight months it seemed that for the well-known activist there was no positive news coming, but yesterday afternoon the first confirmations on the release began to circulate: “Now it’s official, the Egyptian authorities have decided to release Ramy Shaat”, he tweeted to 8 pm Patrick Zaki. The large family of Egyptian human rights organizations began a whirlwind rumble to announce the imminent measure: “Shaat will soon be released and expelled from the country after spending a long period awaiting trial – is the comment of Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, political leader and member of the National Human Rights Council – I congratulate him, his family, his wife and all his friends who have supported him over the years. Thanks also to the Cairo Public Prosecutor’s Office, to the Ministers of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, to the French Embassy in Cairo, to thePalestinian Authority (Ramy Shaat’s father was a longtime advisor to the leader of the NPC, Abu Mazen ed.) it’s at Sonia Karimi, at the head of the Franco-Egyptian contact group in the National Assembly “.

In Egypt, in recent months, the regime has shown obvious signs of relaxation towards activists. However, there is still a lot to do. After the news of Patrick Zaki’s release, just under a month ago, pending the hearing on February 1, the president’s government Abdel Fattah al-Sisi He released Sanaa Seif and a few days ago Ola al-Qaradawi, wife of a well-known scholar affiliated with the Muslim Brothers, arrested on 30 June 2017. To counteract the convictions of Alaa Abdel Fattah, brother of Sanaa Seif, another pillar of the Egyptian uprising of 2011, of the blogger Mohamed Oxygen Ibrahim and the lawyer Mohamed al-Bakr. The following week it was the turn of other prisoners of conscience, including the politician Ziad el-Alimi, arrested at the same time as Ramy Shaat, and the reporter Hicham Fouad.