Egypt activist Ramy Shaath returns to Paris after liberation: Cairo revoked his citizenship in exchange for his release

Ramy Shaath is free again. The Palestinian-born activist and politician stayed for 900 days awaiting trial in the Egyptian prison of Tora on charges of terrorism: he has now returned to France, with a flight landed in Paris. The announcement of his release was made by his wife Cèline Lebrun: “My hands are shaking as I’m writing these lines. Now I can say it and scream to the world: Ramy is free and is now on his way to Paris“. The news of his release from Tora prison (on the outskirts of Cairo) and deportation from Egypt is official, but it took days for this to be achieved.

From the early afternoon of January 4th, when a note of Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, a member of the National Council of Human Rights, broke a very long silence on the fate of Shaath: “The procedures for his release have begun, I thank everyone, including the Egyptian authorities, and I offer my congratulations to his family” he wrote to Sadat, but then the activist’s release from prison at the center of the 2011 Tahrir Square Revolution it only occurred in the late evening of Thursday 6 January. One day of preparation and yesterday Ramy Shaath was finally able leave the country with a flight departing from Cairo international airport landed in Amman, in Jordan, for a technical stop, finally the transfer from the Jordanian capital to Paris.

Nous accueillons Ramy Shaath en direct de the aéroport de Paris Charles de Gaulle! Those joie de le voir enfin libre aux côtés de ses proches après plus de 900 jours de détention arbitraire en Égypte. pic.twitter.com/qUdDuw0tWj – Amnesty International France (@amnestyfrance) January 8, 2022

Only at this point Céline Lebrun, a French citizen, was able to release her extreme joy at the end of a real nightmare lasting two and a half years. Ramy Shaath, in fact, was arrested by National Security agents on the night between 4 and 5 July 2019 during a raid on the house in Cairo shared with his wife who has since left the North African country to return to her Nanterre, a town north of Paris. During these 900 days, Lebrun followed her husband’s fate remotely and through letters, until last March, when the Egyptian government granted her an entry visa and the opportunity to visit him in prison for three consecutive days. Now the nightmare is over: “I keep repeating the same words to myself, almost incredulous. All this time Ramy he slept on the floor in a tiny, crowded cell and soon I’ll see it in front of me. I’ll hug him in a few hours, I can’t believe it. Words cannot fully convey the joy and relief and above all the emotions I am feeling. I thank all those who over time have done their utmost to make our voices heard and the request for help so that Ramy was freed. Non-governmental organizations, politicians, activists and of course the information that kept the campaign alive. I also thank the Egyptian authorities who finally ended an absurd detention, albeit at the cost of imposing my husband to lose Egyptian citizenship. Ramy was born and raised in Egypt and that country will always be his land ”.