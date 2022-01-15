Egypt, al-Sisi persecutes activists but gives pardon to the killers of a 13-year-old: he was shot to celebrate a wedding

Sentenced to 5 years to jail for having killed a 13-year-old boy with gunshots, they could soon be released by taking advantage of a provision of pardon issued by the presidency of the Egyptian Republic. This could happen as early as the end of January: at that point they would have spent less than half of the sentence in the cell.

Yusuf al-Araby on May 17, 2017 he was playing with friends in the neighborhood City 6 October, a residential area west of Cairo, when it was hit in the head by a bullet. The doctors only noticed the cartridge case in the boy’s skull during diagnostic tests. Little Yusuf died later 12 days of coma. More than eighteen months of investigations were needed to get to the truth, with the two responsible birds of the woods and the tenacity of Yusuf’s mother, Marwa Kanawi, who now does not give peace: “So they kill him twice – he tells a Ilfattoquotidiano.it – Yesterday, when my lawyer informed me of the presidential decision to include the two responsible for Yusuf’s death in an upcoming pardon, I could not believe it. It had already been very hard to push the investigative authorities to identify the culprits and then it was difficult to accept one such a small penalty, now yet another blow “.

The news released yesterday caused a sensation and shock Egypt, where the story of al-Araby’s death at the time had been very popular. All anti-regime organizations and organizations in favor of the protection of human rights have expressed a strong dissent. Political and conscientious prisoners remain for years, beyond the legal limit, awaiting trial, receive much heavier sentences and do not fall within the benefits granted by the president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Anyone who kills a 13-year-old child can also get away with it.

This is the case of the two men who ended up in prison at the end of 2019, Taher Mohamed Amin Abu Taleb And Khaled Ahmed Abdel Tawab. The first is a police officer and the son of a prominent ministerial leader, the other the son of a deceased member of the Egyptian parliament. That May day during the wedding ceremony they were the ones who exploded those shots, beyond a reasonable doubt, one of which fatally hit Yusuf: “None of them felt pity and apologized for the death of my son – adds Marwa Kanawi , also an activist for the defense of human rights – Indeed they have repeatedly made fun of him and me, releasing offensive and sarcastic statements about the episode. All within a hostile climate towards us, from politics to information. A growing hostility towards me and my family with repeated acts of authenticity bullying. I continue to receive threats, requests to let go, threatening phone calls in the middle of the night. They are thinking of stopping me, but perhaps it is not clear who they are dealing with. I will continue to fight, now against this absurd measure of grace towards those two men, almost ‘untouchables’ given the tenor of the families they belong to ”.

The 13-year-old’s mother prefers not to go back to the memory of that terrible day. A friend of Yusuf’s called her to warn her that her son had felt ill and had been taken to the hospital. Only later were the causes of that episode clear. But when will Marwa Kanawi finally find peace? “When can we prove to the world that those criminals and the people who support them are no more powerful than the law.”