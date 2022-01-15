Egypt: Expressway threatens ‘City of the Dead’ in Cairo – Last Hour

(ANSA) – CAIRO, 15 JAN – The Egyptian authorities are planning a highway that will cross the ‘City of the Dead’, the oldest and largest necropolis in Cairo protected by Unesco, to clear the traffic in the capital of over 20 million of people.



The two main cemeteries of the megalopolis radiate north and south starting from a central citadel known as Al-Qarafa, precisely the City of the dead, characterized by the cohabitation between the living and the dead, with houses that have sprung up among the tombs.



The construction of the new highway will involve the removal of thousands of family graves, including those of historical figures of Egyptian art, literature and politics.



Some mausoleums date back to the Arab conquest, therefore 14 centuries ago.



Egypt, under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is grappling with massive public works supervised by the Armed Forces and by 2024 some $ 70 billion will have been spent on transport alone, as the Transport Minister recently said. Many of the initiatives respond to real needs after decades of underinvestment but some projects have raised concern over the loss of cultural heritage or the destruction of already scarce green spaces in Cairo.


