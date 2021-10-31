Egypt, from opponent to defender of al-Sisi: Sadat’s nephew al Fatto.it. “New government course, even on Regeni. Zaki? He could spend Christmas at home”

A few days after the presentation of the candidacy for the 2018 Egyptian presidential elections, Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, namesake and grandson of the former president who was assassinated on 6 October 40 years ago during the parade to honor the Yom Kippur War in Cairo, he issued this statement to justify his withdrawal from the competition: “There have been serious intrusions in preparing for the election campaign. I criticized the power management put in place by Muslim Brothers (it was a phalanx of the Brotherhood who killed his grandfather, ed), but now Egypt with al-Sisi it is far from being a state of law ”. Now, nearly four years later, speaking to Ilfattoquotidiano.it, al-Sadat shows a different attitude: “There are still vital issues to be resolved, but the country is making a series of important steps forward, under the profile economic, infrastructural, on human rights and in the fight against terrorism. Insisting against the government with the wall against the wall would lead to nothing, better focus on dialogue, a different approach than in the past. This is my political idea today, at a time when theEgypt it is a country that is stabilizing. The real reason for the withdrawal from the 2018 presidential elections? A good politician must know when the right moment is to take a step backwards or forwards ”. The founder and president of the party for Reform and Development, with 15 seats in Parliament, and current summit of the Egyptian Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights. Al-Sadat, 66, a ‘cumbersome’ grandfather and political experience to spare, does not run away from the questions addressed, however following a different line. Including a subject very dear to Italy and Italians.

President Sadat, was the trial instructed by the Italian judicial authorities on the death of Giulio Regeni interrupted in the bud and is in danger of not reaching any result, if you expected it?

“I followed the preparation phases of the trial very carefully, but I don’t feel like criticizing the choice of the Egyptian prosecutor. Those responsible for that horrendous crime must be put to the stand, but the problem always remains one: who? ”.

In your opinion, are the four indicted by Italy innocent?

“I don’t know and it’s not for me to say, but following the investigations, I believe that their involvement is not so evident. Notifying the measures to appear for the 4 defendants in the Italian trial is not so automatic “.

How do you explain it?

“In the first years of the investigation there was a lot of confusion, we listened to many stories about the Italian boy. Whoever said he worked for the British services, according to others he was a criminal and so on. Unfounded rumors, Giulio was a student and a good boy ”.

Including the famous ‘gang’ exterminated by the NSA as it is still considered to be responsible for the murder of Regeni by the 007 in Cairo?

That’s a non-standing hypothesis, a colossal hoax. The only established fact is that he died unfortunately. Having said that, I remain very confident “.

For what reason?

“I am convinced that the new relaxation course implemented by the government, which began with the lifting of the state of emergency a week ago, will bring important news for the solution of the mystery. Let’s wait a few months “.

What do you feel like saying to Regeni’s family?

“Apologize for not having yet ascertained those responsible and reaffirm their right to demand justice and truth. Unfortunately, Egyptian history is studded with unsolved episodes, this time we hope for a different outcome “.

Giulio Regeni is no longer there, while Patrick Zaki is struggling against a long, very hard and unfair imprisonment for Italian public opinion. Do you think the accusations against you, even those of terrorism, hold up?

“It is not for me to say whether the charges against him are fair or not. Of one thing I am quite sure, Patrick must be allowed to return to his life and his studies ”.

Do you believe that an acquittal can be reached on 7 December?

“I think that day will be decisive and it will be a happy day. We keep our fingers crossed and hope that Patrick can spend Christmas with his family. I am in frequent contact with them and with Patrick’s girlfriend, it would be a joy to see them together ”.

Speaking of nightmarish prisons and detentions, President al-Sisi will soon inaugurate a huge new penitentiary in the Wadi al-Natrun area following American models: does he think it makes sense?

“Maybe it’s not a priority, but in the early 2000s I was asking for better conditions for prisoners and those who, like me, dealt with human rights were deeply concerned even then. In addition to Wadi al-Natrun, the government has plans for three other brand new prisons and to demolish the oldest and most in disrepair, including the Tora complex ”.

And the new administrative capital project, always a good idea?

“I wasn’t in favor at the beginning, but it actually created a lot of work. There is not only the New Capital, there is a development in rural areas, cutting down the slums in the various governorates. In short, to restore housing and social dignity to a large segment of the population “.

In closing, returning to the theme of human rights, the trials of prisoners of conscience and activists such as Alaa Abdel Fattah, Mohamed al-Bakr and Mohamed ‘Oxigen’ start on 1 November. On the 2nd it will be Hossam Baghat’s turn. What do you expect?

“They are great friends and extraordinary people, I carry them in my heart, but like them there are hundreds of them in the same conditions. The next step that the government will have to apply is to stop the rotation of cases pending trial and the renewed detentions. New signals are coming from the state, it still takes time, but the trend is favorable. Enough to make war, we are no longer in 2013, now there is a serious, reliable government that I am convinced will work for the good of all. Nobody denies or forgets the violence of those years, the censorship against the media, there are still many obscure points and problems to be solved. I’m just saying to be patient and aim for a shared strategy directed towards peace and prosperity. I repeat, let’s give it a few months and see what will happen in Egypt ”.