Egypt, invasion of scorpions in Aswan: spikes at least 500 people
After the torrential rains that hit the Aswan region, dangerous arachnids invaded the streets and many people were stung. Authorities deny the deaths, even though the news was released on official websites
It is not a plague, although it has all the characteristics, both for the place where it occurs and for the protagonists. Thousands of scorpions took to the streets and invaded the homes of the Egyptians in the Aswan region, stinging more than 500 people with their deadly tails.
The invasion caused by heavy rains
The news, whose reading is not recommended for arachnophobes, was reported by the site
Sada Elbalad, citing the Egyptian Ministry of Health, which however denied information, moreover from official sources, about the death of three people poisoned by these dangerous arachnids.
The official statement states that “503 citizens received an antidote in Aswan, after being stung by scorpions who left their lairs due to torrential rain”, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Egyptian minister of higher education and scientific research which also covers the interim Minister of Health.
Earlier, however, an undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Aswan, Ehab Hanafy, said that “3 people were killed and another 450 were injured by scorpion stings.”
The sting is not fatal. At least not always
Scorpion stings are usually not fatal and typically only cause pain, numbness, tingling, and swelling.
However, severe cases experience difficulty in breathing, muscle twitching, abnormal neck and eye movements, salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, hypertension, tachycardia, restlessness or excitability. However in Aswan, to ensure the safety of students, schools remained closed today despite the start of today’s Islamic week.
The ministry stressed the availability of a sufficient strategic stockpile of antidotes against scorpion and snake stings in all hospitals and health units across all Egyptian governorates as part of the dicastery’s plan to deal with climate fluctuations.