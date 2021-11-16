Egypt, invasion of scorpions in Aswan: spikes at least 500 people

After the torrential rains that hit the Aswan region, dangerous arachnids invaded the streets and many people were stung. Authorities deny the deaths, even though the news was released on official websites

It is not a plague, although it has all the characteristics, both for the place where it occurs and for the protagonists. Thousands of scorpions took to the streets and invaded the homes of the Egyptians in the Aswan region, stinging more than 500 people with their deadly tails.

The invasion caused by heavy rains

The news, whose reading is not recommended for arachnophobes, was reported by the site

Sada Elbalad, citing the Egyptian Ministry of Health, which however denied information, moreover from official sources, about the death of three people poisoned by these dangerous arachnids.

The official statement states that “503 citizens received an antidote in Aswan, after being stung by scorpions who left their lairs due to torrential rain”, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Egyptian minister of higher education and scientific research which also covers the interim Minister of Health.

Earlier, however, an undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in Aswan, Ehab Hanafy, said that “3 people were killed and another 450 were injured by scorpion stings.”